Monday Football Tips: Bank on Banfield to keep a clean sheet at 3/1
Paul Higham is banking on a Banfield home win in Buenos Aires as he starts a new week on the column taking in a game in Argentina's top flight...
-
Estudiantes lost the last three away games without scoring
-
Banfield only lost once at home this season
-
Back a Banfield win to nil at 3/14.00
Banfield vs Estudiantes
Monday 7 October
Kick-off 22:00 BST
Not too much football around on Monday but there are a few games going on in Argentina, including our feature match of Banfield against Estundiantes in Buenos Aires.
Banfield are third-bottom in the standings and nine places below Estudiantes, but in this congested table there's actually only three points between them going into the game.
And with the visitors especially vulnerable on their travels, there's a great chance for the hosts to draw level with them here...
Leg 1: Banfield to win
The visitors are actually slight favourites to win this at 13/82.63 but Estudiantes have had a tough time of things away from home recently - losing their last three matches and even though all three teams are in the top six that's got to hurt their confidence.
Banfield have only won twice at home this season but they've also only lost once - so the draw is well in play here but that recent run for Estudiantes on the road is a worry for them.
With a win in their last home game and two victories in their last three, Banfield will feel confident here so we'll back the home side to win at 15/82.88
Leg 2: Both teams to score 'no'
So we're backing the home win to nil here, as Estudiantes haven't scored in their last three away games and in five of their last six.
They've got six away goals but four of those came in one game and all told they've scored in just three of eight on the road.
Banfield usually score at home and although they've let a few in, Estudiantes just haven't been finding the net enough to trust them here, so we'll take 'no' on both teams to score, which on its own is 4/71.57
Now read Alan Shearer's latest Betfair exclusive column
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 103.12pts
P/L: +19.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Newcastle: Back Murphy to make his mark at 13/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Saturday Tips: Five bets including Bowen to score and 7/1 Villa Park treble
-
Football Betting Tips
La Liga Tips: All-action Julian Alvarez is the man to watch in Atletico's trip to Las Palmas
-
Football Betting Tips
Bundesliga Tips: Back wounded Bayern to recover
-
Football Betting Tips
Everton v Manchester City: Marmoush to be a Goodison foul magnet