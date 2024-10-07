Monday Football Tips: Bank on Banfield to keep a clean sheet at 3/1

Estudiantes lost the last three away games without scoring

Banfield only lost once at home this season

Banfield vs Estudiantes

Monday 7 October

Kick-off 22:00 BST

Not too much football around on Monday but there are a few games going on in Argentina, including our feature match of Banfield against Estundiantes in Buenos Aires.

Banfield are third-bottom in the standings and nine places below Estudiantes, but in this congested table there's actually only three points between them going into the game.

And with the visitors especially vulnerable on their travels, there's a great chance for the hosts to draw level with them here...

The visitors are actually slight favourites to win this at 13/82.63 but Estudiantes have had a tough time of things away from home recently - losing their last three matches and even though all three teams are in the top six that's got to hurt their confidence.

Banfield have only won twice at home this season but they've also only lost once - so the draw is well in play here but that recent run for Estudiantes on the road is a worry for them.

With a win in their last home game and two victories in their last three, Banfield will feel confident here so we'll back the home side to win at 15/82.88

So we're backing the home win to nil here, as Estudiantes haven't scored in their last three away games and in five of their last six.

They've got six away goals but four of those came in one game and all told they've scored in just three of eight on the road.

Banfield usually score at home and although they've let a few in, Estudiantes just haven't been finding the net enough to trust them here, so we'll take 'no' on both teams to score, which on its own is 4/71.57