Thursday Football Tips: Back 7/2 stats special for Italy v Belgium

Italy won first two Nations League games ahead of Belgium visit

Both sides struggled to keep clean sheets recently

Italy vs Belgium

Thursday 10 October, 19:45 BST

A heavyweight clash in Rome as Group 2 leaders Italy play their first home game of the competition hoping to extend their 100% start when Belgium visit the Stadio Olimpico.

There's no Romelu Lukaku or Kevin De Bruyne for Belgium, who are 3/14.00 outsiders as a result but they do have the same recent record of five wins from six in the Nations League that 5/61.84 favourites Italy have.

So without their two stars Belgium are really up against it in Rome, but although they may not win they could still give the hosts a big test.

Belgium don't have a good recent record of both teams scoring in their matches, but conditions could be right here as long as Domenico Tedesco's side can brush up on their finishing.

As Italy haven't kept a clean sheet in the last six, but the Red Devils only have two clean sheets themselves over the same span - so they'll give the visitors chances.

So with both sides scoring in three of Italy's last four games, we'll back both teams to score here at 20/231.87.

David Frattesi scored in both Nations League games in September, but while making it three in a row will be tough we'll back him for just 1+ shot on target which is a decent 5/61.84 shot.

The Inter Milan made had two shots on target in both the those September games so adding just one back on home soil in Rome should nto be too much of a problem.

With Jeremy Doku lurking out on the left wing for Belgium then it's worth adding Giovanni Di Lorenzi to the pot and back him at 4/111.36 to give away 1+ foul.

Di Lorenzo gave away a foul against Frence in his last game for Italy, and that's part of a seven-game run for the Napoli man in giving away at least a foul.

More often than not it's been multiple fouls, with four of those seven games seeing Di Lorenzo giving away at least two fouls - but in international football we'll tone it down to just the one for our Bet Builder treble.