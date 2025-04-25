Football Bet of the Day: Back brilliant Brazilian to find the net

Feyenoord have won five in a row in the league

PEC Zwolle struggling defensively

Igor Paixao worth backing to score at 13/10 2.30

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Saturday's Superboost is for the 12:30 kick-off at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Everton. Pedro Neto has looked threatening in recent games, with six shots on target in his last three, and the Portuguese should be key for Enzo Maresca's men in this battle of the Blues.

Betfair have boosted the odds on Neto having one or more shots on target from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Pedro Neto to have 1+ Shot on Target boosted from 8/131.61 to SBK 1/1

Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle

Friday 25 April, 20:00

Double delight for us last night, as Julian Alvarez scored in Atletico Madrid's win, and our BTTS bet landed in Guatemala.

We'll head to the Netherlands now, because Feyenoord are hoping to continue their excellent form as they face relegation-threatened PEC Zwolle, and we'll back one of the hosts' best attacking talents to find the net.

Feyenoord are having a good spell under former Netherlands, Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie. The ex-Heerenveen boss has won his last five games, and the team has scored 16 goals in the process.

The Rotterdam giants' home form in the league is strong, with seven wins from the last ten, and multiple goals scored by the hosts in all of those victories. They are out of the title race, but there is work to do to nail down third ahead of Utrecht, which would see Feyenoord reach the Champions League qualifiers.

PEC Zwolle are seven points clear of the dropzone, and a late surge could actually see them jump into the European playoff picture. Defending remains their Achilles heel, with just five clean sheets in the league all season.

I'm going to back Brazilian forward Igor Paixao to score for Feyenoord here at 13/102.30. He has netted 14 goals in all competitions, including six in his last five games. He scored in the reverse fixture, which was a 5-1 win.