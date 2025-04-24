Football Bet of the Day: Throw a BTTS bet into the Mix
We're visiting a surprise destination tonight, as Kevin Hatchard treats us to a match in Guatemala.
-
Mixco and Antigua both tough to beat of late
-
BTTS has landed in eight of hosts' last nine in the league
-
Back both teams to find the net at 1.824/5
Deportivo Mixco v Antigua
Thursday 24 April, 22:00
We're making an unusual visit to Guatemala tonight, as we check out the action in the Liga Nacional. The unsatisfying sight of an 11-team top division hasn't dimmed enthusiasm in a season that is now 18 matchdays in.
Our game to focus on brings together lowly Deportivo Mixco and title-chasing Antigua, who are only five points behind the leaders Municipal. Antigua (based in the Guatemalan city of the same name, not of course the Caribbean island) have had a run of just one league defeat in eight matches. They have scored in seven of those matches, and on the road they have lost just two of the last eight, claiming five points from the last three.
Deportivo Mixco, also known as the Pork Rinds (I'm not joking), are in better shape than the table suggests. They have lost just two of their last nine league outings, and they have scored in every single one of those matches.
BTTS is a runner here at 1.824/5. It has landed in seven of Deportivo Mixco's last eight league games, including a 1-1 draw with tonight's opponents. As for Antigua, six of their last seven games have seen both sides find the net.
Now read our other Bets of the Day here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Two stand-out fouls picks & a new way to back Isak
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Throw a BTTS bet into the Mix
-
Football Betting Tips
Stoke v Sheffield United: Potters appeal at the prices
-
Football Betting Tips
La Liga Tips: Real Madrid to find a way past spirited Getafe in capital derby