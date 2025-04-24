Football Bet of the Day: Throw a BTTS bet into the Mix

Mixco and Antigua both tough to beat of late

BTTS has landed in eight of hosts' last nine in the league

Back both teams to find the net at 1.82 4/5

Deportivo Mixco v Antigua

Thursday 24 April, 22:00

We're making an unusual visit to Guatemala tonight, as we check out the action in the Liga Nacional. The unsatisfying sight of an 11-team top division hasn't dimmed enthusiasm in a season that is now 18 matchdays in.

Our game to focus on brings together lowly Deportivo Mixco and title-chasing Antigua, who are only five points behind the leaders Municipal. Antigua (based in the Guatemalan city of the same name, not of course the Caribbean island) have had a run of just one league defeat in eight matches. They have scored in seven of those matches, and on the road they have lost just two of the last eight, claiming five points from the last three.

Deportivo Mixco, also known as the Pork Rinds (I'm not joking), are in better shape than the table suggests. They have lost just two of their last nine league outings, and they have scored in every single one of those matches.

BTTS is a runner here at 1.824/5. It has landed in seven of Deportivo Mixco's last eight league games, including a 1-1 draw with tonight's opponents. As for Antigua, six of their last seven games have seen both sides find the net.