Football Bet of the Day: Back the Spider to catch Rayo in his web

Atletico so strong at home

Rayo losing momentum

Alvarez a smart goalscoring option at 6/4 2.50

Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

Thursday 24 April, 20:30

Live on La Liga TV

After an extended and profitable spell at the helm from our pal Tobias, I'm taking the reins back, and we're heading for Spain, because Atletico Madrid should be able to rack up another win against a Rayo Vallecano team that has seen its European hopes fade in recent weeks.

Rayo still play similar football to the style they used under the current Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, and like Iraola's Cherries, Inigo Perez has seen Rayo run out of puff in a serious way in recent weeks. The men from Vallecas have won just one of their last nine matches in La Liga, and have tumbled down to tenth in the standings as a result.

Rayo have lost three of the last four on their travels, and although they competed well against Barcelona (1-0), Real Madrid (2-1) and Athletic Club (3-1), they have failed to take a point from any of those games. I imagine it will be a similar story against an Atletico team that is trying to end the season on a high.

Atletico have seen an extremely promising season crumble in recent months. They were edged out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona, lost in hugely controversial fashion to Real Madrid in the Champions League and in La Liga they couldn't live with the pace set by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

That said, qualifying for the Champions League again is nothing to be sniffed at, and I'm expecting a reaction from Los Colchoneros after a dismal 1-0 defeat at Las Palmas last time out. Atleti have won nine of their last 12 league matches at the Metropolitano, and they have only lost at home to Barcelona in the league this term.

The way I'm going to back Atleti tonight is to back Julian Alvarez to score at a hefty 6/42.50 on the Sportsbook. The former Manchester City forward has netted in seven of his last 12 matches in all competitions, and despite the "double-touch" controversy in the Champions League, the World Cup winner is a very successful penalty taker.

Rayo haven't kept a clean sheet in eight of their last nine league outings, and if Atleti score, Alvarez is a likely candidate.