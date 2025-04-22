Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back overs in Ireland

Sligo Rovers forward Cian Kavanagh
Sligo Rovers have got a goal in them

Struggling Sligo can deliver goals to Derry in Tuesday's Irish Premier Division game, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Derry netted in 5/5 home games this term

  • Sligo hit 10 in 4 away

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Derry City v Sligo Rovers
Tuesday 19:45 

In Spain last night, Betis beat Girona 3-1 to give us a BTTS winner. Kev's back tomorrow, so we're finishing in Ireland. If we can find a winner there, we'll finish our long week in profit...

Tonight's game in the Irish Premier brings tenth and last Sligo Rovers (W2-D1-L7) to seventh-placed Derry City (W4-D2-L4) and we're taking the odds-against money available on Over 2.5 Goals.

Two of Sligo's three non-defeats have come on the road (W1-D1-L3). And since an opening 0-3 defeat at current league leaders Drogheda, they've scored 10 times across four away days. At the other end, they've conceded 9 in 4. In total, four of the five games have hit Over 2.5 Goals.

Derry are an even W2-D1-L2 at Brandywell Stadium. They've netted on all five appearances and should find ways through Sligo's leaky defence today. At the other end, the hosts are four games without a clean sheet of their own. Three of those four games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and that's our punt on this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC2.1

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

