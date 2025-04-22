Football Bet of the Day: Back overs in Ireland

Derry netted in 5/5 home games this term

Sligo hit 10 in 4 away

Back +2.5 Goals



Derry City v Sligo Rovers

Tuesday 19:45

In Spain last night, Betis beat Girona 3-1 to give us a BTTS winner. Kev's back tomorrow, so we're finishing in Ireland. If we can find a winner there, we'll finish our long week in profit...

Tonight's game in the Irish Premier brings tenth and last Sligo Rovers (W2-D1-L7) to seventh-placed Derry City (W4-D2-L4) and we're taking the odds-against money available on Over 2.5 Goals.

Two of Sligo's three non-defeats have come on the road (W1-D1-L3). And since an opening 0-3 defeat at current league leaders Drogheda, they've scored 10 times across four away days. At the other end, they've conceded 9 in 4. In total, four of the five games have hit Over 2.5 Goals.

Derry are an even W2-D1-L2 at Brandywell Stadium. They've netted on all five appearances and should find ways through Sligo's leaky defence today. At the other end, the hosts are four games without a clean sheet of their own. Three of those four games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and that's our punt on this one.