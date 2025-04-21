Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Betis
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to find goals in Girona tonight
-
BTTS in 5/7 Girona home games...
-
And also in 4 straight Betis away games
-
Back BTTS
Girona v Real Betis
Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)
In Spain yesterday, Sevilla and Alaves drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner. Today we're tracking Sevilla's city rivals Betis to Catalonia where they're taking on Girona...
Girona are winless in four at home recently and still in the relegation battle. However, the Catalans have scored in six of the last seven at Estadi Montilivi. They've also conceded in 6/7, with BTTS being the right bet in 5/7.
Betis are in their best away scoring form of the campaign right now. The Andalusians have struck eight times across their last four road trips. They conceded in all four matches, and have now managed a single clean sheet from their last 14 away days. We'll back them to score and leak again this evening.
Now read our Tottenham v Notts Forest tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest: Elanga can fuel Forest win
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Burnley v Sheffield United: Cards fancied in low-scoring clash
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Eleven bets for Easter Monday's decisive fixtures
-
Football Betting Tips
Easter Monday League 1 & 2 Tips: Harris hopes alive in 11/1 and 8/1 trebles