Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Betis

Betis wing back Aitor Ruibal
Betis are on a BTTS streak

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to find goals in Girona tonight

  • BTTS in 5/7 Girona home games...

  • And also in 4 straight Betis away games

  • Back BTTS

Girona v Real Betis
Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain yesterday, Sevilla and Alaves drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner. Today we're tracking Sevilla's city rivals Betis to Catalonia where they're taking on Girona...

Girona are winless in four at home recently and still in the relegation battle. However, the Catalans have scored in six of the last seven at Estadi Montilivi. They've also conceded in 6/7, with BTTS being the right bet in 5/7.

Betis are in their best away scoring form of the campaign right now. The Andalusians have struck eight times across their last four road trips. They conceded in all four matches, and have now managed a single clean sheet from their last 14 away days. We'll back them to score and leak again this evening. 

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC1.8

Now read our Tottenham v Notts Forest tips here!

Recommended bets

