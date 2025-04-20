Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Alaves to strike at Sevilla

Sevilla winger Lukebakio
Sevilla have been conceded regularly at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Tobias Gourlay's sticking in Spain and hoping to land a BTTS bet on the action from La Liga

  • Faves Sevilla conceded in 6/6 at home

  • Alaves netted in 8/9 away

  • Back BTTS

Sevilla v Alaves
Sunday 17:30

In Spain yesterday, Mallorca and Leganes played out a goalless draw to ruin our BTTS bet.

We're staying in Spain to take another odds-against BTTS punt this afternoon. Bottom-six outfits Sevilla and Alaves meet at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and the market fully expects a low scorer. 

Fifteenth-placed Sevilla are six games without a clean sheet on home turf. Both teams have scored in all but one of those matches. Over a longer period, both teams have also scored in the last four matches in which they've hosted teams from the bottom half.

Outsiders for this one, 18th-placed Alaves have scored on eight of their last nine road trips. Seven of those nine have seen both teams score. Since the start of the campaign, 6/8 visits to bottom-half sides have also delivered on BTTS. We'll back these two to make good on a BTTS bet today.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC2.3

Now read our Leicester v Liverpool preview here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

