Football Bet of the Day: Back Alaves to strike at Sevilla
Tobias Gourlay's sticking in Spain and hoping to land a BTTS bet on the action from La Liga
-
Faves Sevilla conceded in 6/6 at home
-
Alaves netted in 8/9 away
-
Back BTTS
Sevilla v Alaves
Sunday 17:30
In Spain yesterday, Mallorca and Leganes played out a goalless draw to ruin our BTTS bet.
We're staying in Spain to take another odds-against BTTS punt this afternoon. Bottom-six outfits Sevilla and Alaves meet at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and the market fully expects a low scorer.
Fifteenth-placed Sevilla are six games without a clean sheet on home turf. Both teams have scored in all but one of those matches. Over a longer period, both teams have also scored in the last four matches in which they've hosted teams from the bottom half.
Outsiders for this one, 18th-placed Alaves have scored on eight of their last nine road trips. Seven of those nine have seen both teams score. Since the start of the campaign, 6/8 visits to bottom-half sides have also delivered on BTTS. We'll back these two to make good on a BTTS bet today.
