Leicester v Liverpool: Back 16/5 Salah to strike early as Reds romp to victory

Mo Salah can bag another record by going 6/6 against newcomers

Back Salah to strike first at the King Power

Back Liverpool to win without conceding at 11/10 2.11

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Two forwards in form are the focus of Saturday's Betfair football superboost. Manchester City's Marmoush will give Everton's defenders plenty to think about while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen should be be a handful for Southampton.

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches. The price on them each having one or more on Saturday has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Marmoush and Bowen to each have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.







Leicester v Liverpool

Sunday 20 April, 16:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

It's a matter of when not if now for Liverpool with just two wins needed to confirm their 20th league title ahead of the weekend's trip to a Leicester side bound for the Championship.

The Foxes finally showed some signs of life at Brighton last time out when they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and end a dismal run of nine straight defeats and eight straight without a goal - although it may not be enough to keep Ruud van Nistlerooy in a job next season.

Leicester have lost eight in a row in the league at the King Power, without managing to score a single goal, and that goal-shy form is not exactly what you need when Liverpool come to town - as the Reds have scored in all but one Premier League game this term.

Match Preview Leicester - Liverpool Leicester D L L L L L Liverpool W L W L W W Full Stats Powered by Opta

Arne Slot's side usually score more than one as well, with 2+ goals in 11 of the past 12 and in 28 of their 32 league games so far in a consistently potent attacking line that's been the basis of their stroll towards the title.

The last eight visitors to Leicester have managed to score twice or more, and the bookies expect more goals with Liverpool to win & over 2.5 goals only 8/131.61 - so a better route looks the Liverpool win to nil at 11/102.11.

With the pressure largely off the Reds and Virgil van Dijk's new deal offering a fresh boost, Liverpool should dominate with the hosts being able to got on the scoresheet again.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win to nil SBK 11/10

Egytpian King Salah to strike first at King Power

It says something about his magnificent season that Mo Salah's current three-game league run without a goal is his biggest 'drought' of the season, but Leicester look like just the right side to cure that.

As the Egyptian has feasted on newly promoted sides this season, scoring in all five games against them so far, and another strike here would make him the first player to get the clean sweep against Premier League newcomers.

I really like Salah for first goalscorer here at 16/54.20 as he's had a week off, Liverpool are hungry to get this title done and make no mistake he knows he hasn't scored in three games so will want to put that right.

Mohamed Salah 32 appearances for Liverpool this season Goals 27 Assists 18 Shots 109 Shots per 90 3.5 Shots on Target 56 Shots on Target per 90 1.8 Chances Created 74 Chances Created per 90 2.3

Powered by

That might get the nod ahead of the around 5/23.50 you'll get for Salah to score AND assist against Leicester, which is a pretty short price as he's been so prolifif in both fields this season.

He's got 27 goals and 18 assists so far and has achieved both in a stunning 11 games this season - eight of those being away games. He's done it in three of his last four on the road so it'd be no surprise to see him fill his boots again here.

But preference is for Salah to open the scoring - it's not exactly rocket science but with conditions to suit, an opposition to suit and with a point to prove, Salah usually delivers.