Football Bet of the Day: Back Leganes to land one on Mallorca

Mallorca midfielder Omar Mascarell
Mallorca have been wide open at the back recently

Tobias Gourlay's hoping he's found another BTTS winner in Spain today

  • Faves Mallorca conceded in 10/10 at home

  • Struggling Leganes netted in 10/15 away

  • Back BTTS

Two forwards in form are the focus of Saturday's Betfair football superboost. Manchester City's Marmoush will give Everton's defenders plenty to think about while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen should be be a handful for Southampton. 

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches. The price on them each having one or more on Saturday has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Back Marmoush and Bowen to each have 1 or more shots on target

SBK1/1

Mallorca v Leganes
Saturday 17:30 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Portugal last night, Porto beat Famalicao 2-1 to give us a BTTS winner and make it a good Friday.

We've crossed Iberia and come to the Balearics today for Mallorca's La Liga clash with Leganes. The eighth-placed hosts are favoured, but we reckon their relegation-threatened visitors can make a bit of trouble for them...

Mallorca are W6-D5-L5 on the island this season. Jagoba Arrasate's men have conceded on each of their last 10 appearances here. Hosting bottom-half sides like Leganes, their results in that run read 2-1, 1-1, 3-1, 1-1, 2-1, 3-1. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 6/6.

Struggling down in 19th, Leganes have been predictably poor on their travels. Borja Jimenez's men are W1-D7-L7, but they have scored on 10/15 of those trips. Their last two away games have brought 1-2 and 2-3 defeats at the teams currently seventh and second. Facing another top-half outfit this afternoon, we'll take an odds-against punt on them to find the back of the net once more and help deliver on another BTTS bet.

Back Over 2.5 goals

EXC2.38

