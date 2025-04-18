Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back visitors to puncture Porto

Porto fans with flags
Porto's defence has been flagging recently

Porto might not enjoy everything about their Good Friday clash with Famalicao, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Porto conceded in 4/5 at home

  • Famalicao netted in 12/14 away

  • Back BTTS

Porto v Famalicao
Friday 18:00 (Live on Triller TV)

At Old Trafford last night, Manchester United and Lyon were level at 2-2 at the final whistle to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We're in Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between fourth-placed Porto and seventh-placed Famalicao. The hosts are strong favourites, but we reckon both teams can get on the score sheet...

Porto's defence has loosened a little recently. They've conceded in four of their last five matches at the Estadio do Dragao, with BTTS being the right bet in 4/5. The games they've leaked in have come against teams currently first to sixth in the table.

Famalicao are a place below that group in seventh, but they arrive with a good scoring record on the road. The visitors have netted in 12/14 away this season, including 5/6 at teams now in the top half of the table. We'll take an even money punt on them to find the net again tonight and make good on a BTTS bet.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC2.0

Recommended bets

