Football Bet of the Day: Back visitors to puncture Porto

Porto conceded in 4/5 at home

Famalicao netted in 12/14 away

Back BTTS



Porto v Famalicao

Friday 18:00 (Live on Triller TV)

At Old Trafford last night, Manchester United and Lyon were level at 2-2 at the final whistle to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We're in Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between fourth-placed Porto and seventh-placed Famalicao. The hosts are strong favourites, but we reckon both teams can get on the score sheet...

Porto's defence has loosened a little recently. They've conceded in four of their last five matches at the Estadio do Dragao, with BTTS being the right bet in 4/5. The games they've leaked in have come against teams currently first to sixth in the table.

Famalicao are a place below that group in seventh, but they arrive with a good scoring record on the road. The visitors have netted in 12/14 away this season, including 5/6 at teams now in the top half of the table. We'll take an even money punt on them to find the net again tonight and make good on a BTTS bet.