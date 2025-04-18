Football Bet of the Day: Back visitors to puncture Porto
Porto might not enjoy everything about their Good Friday clash with Famalicao, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Porto conceded in 4/5 at home
-
Famalicao netted in 12/14 away
-
Back BTTS
Porto v Famalicao
Friday 18:00 (Live on Triller TV)
At Old Trafford last night, Manchester United and Lyon were level at 2-2 at the final whistle to give us an Over 3.5 Goals winner.
We're in Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between fourth-placed Porto and seventh-placed Famalicao. The hosts are strong favourites, but we reckon both teams can get on the score sheet...
Porto's defence has loosened a little recently. They've conceded in four of their last five matches at the Estadio do Dragao, with BTTS being the right bet in 4/5. The games they've leaked in have come against teams currently first to sixth in the table.
Famalicao are a place below that group in seventh, but they arrive with a good scoring record on the road. The visitors have netted in 12/14 away this season, including 5/6 at teams now in the top half of the table. We'll take an even money punt on them to find the net again tonight and make good on a BTTS bet.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
