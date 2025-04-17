Man Utd v Lyon: Go for the overs at Old Trafford
Andre Onana returns to action for Manchester United tonight and Tobias Gourlay expects Lyon to keep him busy
-
United scored 12 in 5 at home
-
Lyon netted 13 in 5 on the road
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Man Utd v Lyon
Thursday 20:00 (Live on Discovery+)
In Spain last night, Arsenal beat Real Madrid 2-1 to take down our bet on the hosts.
We're in Manchester today for the second leg of United's Europa League tie with Lyon. The pair are locked at 2-2 after last week's first leg in France, and there could be more goals on the way tonight.
Since September 2022, United are W8-D2-L0 at Old Trafford in this competition. In this current, erratic campaign alone, they are W4-D1-L0. But, having failed to win any of their last four across all competitions, can they be trusted at an odds-on price? We prefer to focus on the goal markets.
Lyon are unbeaten in 12 on the road in the Europa League (W9-D3). This season, both teams have scored in 4/5 of those outings, with the same fraction hitting Over 3.5 Goals. The French outfit have netted 13 times across those five outings and should pose a threat to the home defence tonight.
Andre Onana will be between the sticks for United, despite the first-leg mistakes that saw him dropped for the weekend's loss to Newcastle. They might have gone unbeaten at home in the competition to this point, but United have managed just a single clean sheet from five appearances at Old Trafford. They've netted 12 in 5 themselves, with two of the last three reaching Over 3.5 Goals. We'll back them to get over the goals line again tonight, with some help from their similarly prolific visitors.
