Real Madrid v Arsenal: Los Blancos won't blank the Gunners
Real Madrid's leaky defence could be an issue for them at the Bernabeu tonight, but they can still outgun the visitors, reckons Tobias Gourlay
Real conceded in 10 straight CL home games
But tend to win big knockout matches here
Back Real to win & BTTS
Real Madrid v Arsenal
Wednesday 20:00
In Germany last night, our man Lewandowski failed to find the back of the net as Barcelona lost 3-1 at Dortmund but still went through to the Champions League semi-finals.
Hoping to join them tonight are their greatest rivals. To do that, Real Madrid must overcome a three-goal deficit against Arsenal at the Bernabeu.
For Arsenal, the test is a mental one. In the biggest moments, they've been some way short of teflon for a long time. Without their defensive mainstay Gabriel tonight, they must avoid collapse against a club that has induced collapse in many others before now. In the last three years, PSG, Chelsea, Man City and Bayern Munich have all suffered improbable defeats to Real.
But is Carlo Ancelotti's Real still what it once was? They've slipped four points behind Barcelona in La Liga's title race. Across all competitions, they've managed just one clean sheet in 12 appearances at the Bernabeu. In this competition alone, Los Blancos have conceded in all five home games this term (W4-D0-L1) and in 10 straight going back to November 2023. The knockout home matches in that run have finished 2-1, 3-1, 2-1, 3-3 and 1-1, with one of the draws coming in a second leg they didn't need to win.
If Real concede again tonight, they'll need at least four goals of their own just to force extra-time. Not impossible, but a stretch. We'll take a punt on them to win while conceding - an outcome that could see either side into the semis.
Now read our full Real Madrid vs Arsenal match preview here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
