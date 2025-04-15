Dortmund v Barcelona: Back Lewandowski to net again

Lewandowski scored 11 CL goals this season

He netted 2 against Dortmund last week

Tuesday's Betfair Superboost is all about attacking brilliance in the Champions League as Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski takes on old club Dortmund in Germany and Ousmane Dembele tries to help Paris Saint-Germain finish the job at Aston Villa.

The pair have had 18 shots on target apiece in their last 10 games and you can back them to each have one or more on Tuesday night at 1/12.00 boosted from 1/21.50.

Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona

Tuesday 20:00 (Live on TNT Sports 1)

In Italy last night, Napoli won 3-0 and our BTTS bet went down as Empoli left a top-six club with an egg for the first time this season.

We're stepping up to the Champions League today as Barcelona take a 4-0 first-leg lead to Germany for the second part of their quarter-final clash with Dortmund.

Having come back themselves from a 4-0 first-leg defeat to thrash PSG 6-1 in this competition eight years ago, Barcelona will know this tie is not quite a done deal - though that is the only time a team has recovered from such a deficit. The Catalans can take heart from the fact that, 24 hours after their own famous effort in 2017, Bayern Munich backed a 5-1 first-leg win with a second 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal.

Barca's main competition could be with themselves tonight. Raphinha (12) and Robert Lewandowski (11) are the two top scorers in this season's Champions League. Raphinha got one in the first leg; Lewandowski hit two. With lynchpin Nico Schlotterbeck missing from the heart of the home defence, they will both fancy their chances of adding to their tallies tonight.

While Raphinha has been wildly outperforming his xG (5.67), Lewandowski's xG (9.96) suggests his tally more closely reflects the chances he's been getting. At an odds-against price, we'll punt on the Pole to find the back of the net at the Westfalenstadion tonight.