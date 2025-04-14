Football Bet of the Day: Back Empoli to nick one at Napoli
Second-bottom Empoli could annoy second-top Napoli in Serie A tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Napoli leaked in 5 straight home games
-
Empoli netted in 5/5 at top-six sides this season
-
Back BTTS
Napoli v Empoli
Monday 19:45 (Live on One Football)
In Rome yesterday, Lazio and Roma drew the derby 1-1 to hand Kev his stake back. He takes a profit away with him for the week and we're looking to emulate him - starting with a trip to Italy of our own...
In Serie A, Napoli can move three points behind leaders Inter with a home win over struggling Empoli tonight. Antonio Conte's hosts are hot favourites, naturally, but they might not have everything their own way.
Napoli are W11-D2-L2 on their own patch, but the recent trend catching our eye is that they have conceded in each of their most recent five appearances at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Visiting Empoli might be just W3-D6-L7 on their travels this season, but they have scored on all five previous trips to teams now alongside Napoli in the top six. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in all five of those games, and it's what we're doing on this one at an odds-against price.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
