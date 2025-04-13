Bournemouth v Fulham: In-form strikers to net in 28/1 Bet Builder

Fulham have shown they can score on the road

Rodrigo Muniz scores most of his goals away from home

Muniz and Evanilson can feature in a Bet Builder at 28/1 29.00

Bournemouth v Fulham

Monday 14 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League



Cherries not paying out anymore

There was a time earlier in the season when Bournemouth were flying high in the form charts. European football seemed well within their grasp despite the squad being stretched thin by injuries.

But a look at the six-game form table now shows only Southampton and Leicester below Bournemouth after a poor run of four defeats and two draws.

Are they out of gas? Was the Cherries' high-intensity approach always likely to make them hit the wall coming down the stretch?

Andoni Iraola has done a brilliant job but Bournemouth have now lost their last four games at the Vitality Stadium while they've conceded exactly twice in each of their latest four matches in all competitions.

Fulham boosted by slaying Reds

Fulham looked to be going in a similar direction to Bournemouth ahead of their home game with Liverpool last weekend. They were a team perhaps punching above their weight but now tailing off after three defeats in four, one of those a hugely disappointing home 3-0 FA Cup exit to Crystal Palace.

A 2-1 loss at Arsenal followed but then they flipped it completely. A goal down to leaders Liverpool, Fulham went wild, smashing three past the Reds in the space of 15 minutes to lead 3-1 at the break. They held on to win 3-2, inflicting just the second defeat of the season on Arne Slot's table-toppers.

There's a gap now to the top seven but European football remains a realistic ambition for Marco Silva's men. One frustrating sequence though is that they're in run of following up a win with a loss. Their last seven results show: W-L-W-L-W-L-W.

Fulham will be desperate to stop that against a struggling opponent and perhaps there's some added motivation given that they were all set to beat Bournemouth at Craven Cottage over the Christmas period before Dango Ouattara popped up with an 89-minute equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw for the visitors.

Free-scoring Fulham worth a look

Taking a wider view rather than just latest form shows that Bournemouth have as many losses (six) as wins at home this season. As for Fulham's away form, only five teams going into the weekend had racked up more road victories. The Cottagers have six.

Despite Bournemouth's poor form, especially at home, they're the 23/20 favourites to win. Fulham are 23/103.30 while The Draw is 13/53.60.

History favours the Cherries as they've won their last two home league games against Fulham 3-0 and 2-1, while the visitors last won there in April 2019.

But I'd rather focus on the current day and I like the stat that Fulham have scored at least twice in 17 of their 31 matches this season, including 10 of the last 14.

Given the way they're finding the net regularly, Fulham definitely have the tools to win at 23/103.30 if you want to pick an outright winner.

Muniz a must on the road

Rodrigo Muniz was an absolute handful for the Liverpool defence and his goal against the Reds means he's now netted in each of Fulham's last three league games.

It's actually four in five but the stat I like best is that eight of his 11 goals this season have come away from home, his latest strike away tucked away at Arsenal.

Judging by this season and last (he scored eight in eight across February and March), he's a striker worth following when in the goals.

I'll play him first as a standalone anytime scorer bet at 12/53.40.

Recommended Bet Back Rodrigo Muniz to Score SBK 12/5

In-form strikers can star in Bet Builder

Something more exciting involving Muniz is a Bet Builder that ends up paying 28/129.00.

Recommended Bet Back Rodrigo Muniz and Evanilson both to Score and Fulham win SBK 28/1

Muniz, who netted a brace against Bournemouth at Craven Cottage last season, is just under 11/26.50 to score in a Fulham win which could be worth a look but I'll add in a Bournemouth goal to that.

More specifically, I'll back Evanilson to get it. The Brazilian has really hit form since coming back from injury and a double against West Ham made it six in six.

At home, Evanilson has wheeled away in celebration in three of the last four (Wolves, Man City and Ipswich) and he also scored against Fulham in the reverse fixture.

The two strikers both to score in a Fulham win is 28/129.00 but I'll also just pair them up without relying on the win market.

Both Muniz and Evanilson to score is around 15/28.50.