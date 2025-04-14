Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona: Champions League king to dominate again

Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona

Tuesday 15 April, 20:00

Live on Discovery+

Munich display showed folly of first leg

Borussia Dortmund defended like lions in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich, which made their permissive display in Barcelona last week all the more bizarre and unfathomable. At Montjuic, BVB coach Niko Kovac picked a needlessly attacking line-up, and the attack-minded trio of Julian Brandt, Carney Chukwuemeka and Felix Nmecha were completely overrun in a 4-0 defeat. The back four couldn't cope with so little protection, as Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha ran riot.

In Der Klassiker on Saturday, it was a performance with a completely different vibe. Kovac selected a back three with defensively strong wing-backs, and the cautious Salih Ozcan and Pascal Gross screening the defence. BVB earned the right to play with a stoic first half, and they allowed themselves more attacking freedom after the restart.

Dortmund have now claimed seven points from their last three league matches, and they have cut the gap to the top four to six points. Kovac admits this Champions League tie is pretty much over, but he wants to give something to the fans and boost confidence with a win. There were big positives on Saturday night - Germany forward Maxi Beier continued his strong recent form with the opening goal, Niklas Süle was excellent at centre-back after his recent return from injury, and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made eight saves in a stubborn display.

Pascal Gross is available after suspension, but Dortmund's best centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is out for the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his knee. English winger Jamie Gittens hopes for a recall after he was left out of the Klassiker entirely.

Barca a step closer to season for the ages

Just as he did with Bayern once upon a time, Hansi Flick is on course to win everything there is to win with Barcelona. He racked up six different trophies in Bavaria, including the 2020 Champions League, and this term he could win the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, the Copa del Rey and another Champions League.

Barca weren't perfect in last week's 4-0 win over Dortmund. They gave up a big chance to Serhou Guirassy at 1-0, but the Guinea striker failed to take advantage of a volley opportunity right in front of the Barca goal. Jamie Gittens shot just wide, Guirassy drove another chance into the side netting and Ronald Araujo had to come up with an excellent late double-block. Flick said his team made too many mistakes, which shows the high standards he's working to.

Barcelona took another stride towards the La Liga title on Saturday as they won 1-0 at Leganes. The Catalan giants are four points clear at the top of the table with seven matches remaining, and they are an impressive 24 games unbeaten in al competitions.

Teenage wing wizard Lamine Yamal continues to dazzle, while Raphinha is the Champions League's top scorer with 12 goals, and he also has seven assists. That means he has equalled Lionel Messi's record of 19 Champions League goal involvements in one season.

With this tie won, Flick may shuffle his pack ahead of a big La Liga game against Celta Vigo. Robert Lewandowski is one goal short of 100 for Barcelona, having scored twice against his old club in the first leg. Ferran Torres scored twice in Barca's 3-2 win in Dortmund in the league phase, and is pushing hard for a start.

Brazil star can sparkle again

Raphinha dominated the first leg, scoring from virtually on the goalline and then setting up both Lewandowski and Yamal. He is a generous 6/42.50 to score here, which is a phenomenal price. He has scored in both meetings this season, and I think Barca will create plenty of chances against Dortmund once again.

Recommended Bet Back Raphinha to score @ SBK 6/4

I wouldn't put you off backing Over 3.5 Goals here either at 2.26/5. Dortmund fans will expect their team to at least try to turn the tie around, and the league phase clash at Signal Iduna Park was a proper slugfest, featuring five goals. 27 of Barcelona's last 45 games in all competitions have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land, which is a remarkable rate.



