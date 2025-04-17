Good Friday League 1 & 2 Tips: Vale to keep run going in 23/1 and 28/1 trebles

Back a tasty -2 bet with Wrexham entertaining dreadful Rovers

Title charge on for Port Vale for trip to Carlisle

Alan Dudman picks out two trebles this Friday at 23/1 24.00 and 28/1 29.00

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

League One

The singles are ticking over at the moment but the trebles are proving somewhat elusive with a two out of three weekend last Saturday in both Leagues One and Two, and starting with one of the let-downs from last week in Exeter - I am keen to oppose the Grecians here.

Burton are a little too short for the Draw No Bet, but they've picked up some good results of late and adding to their 0-2 win at Shrewsbury last month, they've beaten Leyton Orient and Huddersfield recently and wiped the floor with the Terriers last weekend.

Each of the last four league meetings between Exeter and Burton have been settled by a one-goal margin (three Exeter wins, one Burton win) but Exeter can be a leaky side at the back as they've conceded more at St James' Park than they have scored (conceded 32).

The Brewers will always be a threat at set-pieces and the 31/20 looks fair enough.

KEY OPTA STAT: Exeter have lost just three of their home Football League games played on Good Friday (W5 D4), drawing their last one at St James' Park 1-1 against Charlton Athletic in March last year.



My negative underlying metric backing Peterborough continues, as I often find myself siding with the Posh before they throw in a stinker - and that was certainly the case when I went with Darren Ferguson's team who were duly drubbed 0-4 at home to Northampton.

They've been a constant source of frustration this term and the angle of attack for this one is that Posh have been in party mode post their Wembley win last weekend in beating Birmingham and there isn't a lot left to play for this season.

Stockport were a sound option for the column last weekend when winning and were worthy of the 3-1 scoreline against Rotherham with most chances created and most possession.

Posh's record at home is so mixed, and it's why the price is tempting at 12/53.40 for any Posh devotee, but I am no longer one and it's time to ditch and bin rather than keep.

KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough United have lost six of their last 10 home league games against Stockport County since 1994 (W4), with five of those defeats seeing the Posh fail to score.







My -2 Handicap bets earlier in the season were falling well short but the 7/24.50 on Wrexham on that market against a woeful Bristol Rovers side can hopefully boost the treble.

Rovers have conceded a massive 38 goals on the road and scored just 11, which is not a good prep for taking on one of the best League One defences.

The Gas have lost six on the spin and are in freefall and haven't scored a goal away from the Mem in their last four.

Wrexham have kept eight clean sheets home and away since the beginning of March, so with another shutout the question is can they score three here? They have the attack to do so, and they also are presented with a defence that concede for fun with an alarming xA on the road of 1.79.

KEY OPTA STAT: Since the start of 1996, Bristol Rovers have won just two of their 20 away Football League games against sides from Wales (D4 L14), failing to score in 12 of those matches.

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click here SBK 23/1

League Two

Bouquets, or brickbats in the case of MK Dons, who have to be the worst price ever this Friday at 1/21.50 for a home win, with just one success in six and four losses on the spin.

The Dons are playing as if they are weighed down by a Victorian diving suit and their recent 0-3 home loss to Barrow was described by the local press as "just when you think it cannot get any worse, it does. Awful, just awful."

Barrow that day played on the counter-attack and were well organised, and if Newport can do that, they've got half a chance. Now backing the away side is a risk clearly, as they've lost 14 on the road, but they almost pulled off a draw against Colchester last Saturday before conceding twice on 88 minutes and 90.

Newport have a bit of pace and are direct, and this was the game earlier in the season in which Newport ran out 6-3 winners with Bryn Morris and Bobby Kamwa both scoring hat-tricks. Add to that, the MK Dons have won just one of their six home league games played on Good Friday previously (D3 L2), though that sole victory did come in their last home match on this day - a 5-0 win over Walsall last March.

KEY OPTA STAT: Newport County won the reverse fixture 6-3 last December after failing to win or score in any of their opening four Football League games against MK Dons (D1 L3).

We're on for the antepost title tip with Port Vale, as following last weekend's thumping 5-0 win against Bromley, their fate is in their own hands now with a three point advantage at the top of the table.

In their current run, Vale have beaten top-of-the-table rivals Bradford and Walsall and Vale Park was bouncing. Indeed, Andy Woodman said Bromley looked like a non-league team and were way off the pace.

Carlisle, the eternal strugglers, have won just one of their last six league games against Port Vale (D3 L2), though that sole victory came in this exact fixture in January last year. On the plus side, they've won their last two and while they won't be as open as Bromley were last week, Port Vale really ought to be odds-on here.

KEY OPTA STAT: Port Vale have lost just two of their last six away league games against Carlisle United (W3 D1), failing to score in just one of those matches.





Gillingham have served us superbly of late - backing their draws and last weekend's victory. It isn't rocket science with Gareth Ainsworth, whose teams are never going to play like Steaua Bucharest in their 80s pomp, but Gillingham are defending well and grinding out results.

I am tempted with the draw again as Gillingham have drawn 10 on the road and six of their last seven, and with the reverse fixture ending in a 2-2, it's a bet worth striking at 11/53.20. The visitors have lost just one of their last four away league games against Cheltenham Town (W2 D1), netting seven goals in total across that time and it could be another low-scorer.

Indeed, Gillingham have scored just 15 away from home all season and seven of their last eight games have all hit the Under 2.5 Goals mark.

Cheltenham Town are unbeaten across their last five league games against Gillingham (W2 D3), keeping three clean sheets during that time and a low-scoring draw could be on the cards here.

KEY OPTA STAT: Gillingham are unbeaten across their last five league games played on Good Friday (W3 D2), since a 1-0 loss to Fleetwood Town in April 2015.

Recommended Bet Back the League Two treble in one click SBK 28/1





