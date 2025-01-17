Football Bet of the Day: Basement battle could be fun

Espanyol winless in five

Valladolid boosted by Betis win

Espanyol v Real Valladolid

Friday 17 January, 20:00

we head to Spain, because there's a relegation clash on the horizon as Espanyol face fellow strugglers Real Valladolid.

Shaking our heads at a rare Brighton clean sheet, we head to Spain, because there's a relegation clash on the horizon as Espanyol face fellow strugglers Real Valladolid.

Valladolid are owned by legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo, and how they could do with him in his prime. They have managed just 13 goals so far this season, and they are second-bottom, with only hapless Valencia below them.

However, there has been a boost for Diego Cocca's men, as last weekend they won 1-0 against Real Betis with a goal from Kike Perez. It means they have at least found the net in nine of their last 13 La Liga matches.

Espanyol are the odds-on favourites here, but they are only a point better off, and they are winless in five. Concerningly for the Catalans, those five games have all been against bottom-half sides, and they have drawn 1-1 at home recently against both Valencia and Leganes.

Both Teams To Score is trading at 2.186/5 here, and I think both teams can find the net. A BTTS bet has landed in seven of Espanyol's ten home games, and Valladolid haven't managed a single clean sheet away from home this season.