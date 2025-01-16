Ipswich v Brighton: Tractor Boys can test sinking Seagulls

Ipswich v Brighton

Thursday 16 January, 19:30

Live on TNT Sports 2

A near-miss for us in Germany last night, as our boys Werder Bremen conceded a 95th-minute leveller against Heidenheim, although we also narrowly missed out on the corner count we needed too. With a shake of the head, we relocate to Suffolk, because Ipswich are up against Brighton in the Premier League.

Ipswich started the season with a lot of draws, but they have built on that solid start, and have managed to haul themselves out of the Premier League dropzone. A win tonight would take Kieran McKenna's side three points clear of the bottom three, which would be an incredible effort.

The Tractor Boys have claimed seven points from their last five matches, and they have scored six goals across those five games. The Tractor Boys have found the net in 13 of their 20 top-flight matches, and have only lost ten of those games. That's fewer defeats than Spurs, and crucially, far fewer reverses than each of the three sides below them in the standings.

It's been a fine collective effort from Ipswich, but they have had a star player in Liam Delap. The former Man City striker has netted eight league goals, and he is always looking to affect the game. It's no surprise that clubs like Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Opponents Brighton are on an eight-match losing streak, but a win tonight would take them to within four points of the top six. Fabian Hürzeler has had ups and downs in his first season as the Seagulls' boss, but he has only lost four of his 20 league matches at the helm.

Brighton's answer to Liam Delap is the Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, who has produced five goals and five assists in the league this term.

I'll put together a Bet Builder here at 2.65 on the Sportsbook. I'll start by backing Both Teams To Score - a BTTS bet has paid out in 16 of Brighton's last 19 top-flight matches.

I'll give Ipswich a two-goal start on the Handicap. Brighton have only won by multiple goals once under Hürzeler in the league, and Ipswich can at least be competitive here.

Finally, I'll back Joao Pedro to be fouled at least twice. That bet has landed in seven of his last eight Premier League appearances, and teams target him because they know he is Brighton's most creative force.