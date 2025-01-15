Football Bet of the Day: Northern lights to shine bright

Werder pushing for Europe

Struggling visitors have lost five in a row on the road

Home win and corners can land Bet Builder at evens

Werder Bremen v Heidenheim

Wednesday 15 January, 19:30

Consolation goals can be a good friend to bettors sometimes, and Shio Fukuda's late strike in Borussia Mönchengladbach's 5-1 loss at Wolfsburg gave us a 2.4529/20 winner last night on the Bet Builder.

We'll head to northern Germany now, because Werder Bremen are up against struggling Heidenheim, and I'm backing the in-form hosts to pick up a win which will strengthen their push for Europe.

Werder have been under the radar a bit this season, but coach Ole Werner has done a terrific job. The 36-year-old is a real talent - he got Werder promoted to the Bundesliga, and he has kept them in the top flight with room to spare, despite a fairly tight budget.

Werder had to deal with losing star striker Niklas Füllkrug at the start of last season, but in the German international's absence, his former strike partner Marvin Ducksch has stepped up admirably. The 30-year-old has scored four goals and set up a further seven in the league this term, and last season he was involved in 21 Bundesliga goals.

Werder have played some big hitters at home this term, and while they lost heavily to Bayern Munich, they held Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen to draws. At the Weserstadion, SVW have beaten Holstein Kiel and Union Berlin, and I think they'll take maximum points here against Heidenheim.

FCH are in only their second ever season at this level, and understandably they have taken a big step back after qualifying for Europe last term. Star striker Tim Kleindienst went to Borussia Mönchengladbach, while set-piece king Jan-Niklas Beste was recruited by Benfica.

Without those two, Heidenheim have lost 11 of their 16 league matches, including their last five on the road. They are conceding pretty much two goals per game, and they haven't found a consistent goalscorer to replace Kleindienst (top scorer Marvin Pieringer has just four goals).

I'll back Bremen to win and Over 7.5 Corners here at 1/12.00 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Werder games are averaging 9.7 corners, with Heidenheim's figure 8.9.