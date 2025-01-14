Football Bet of the Day: Wolves and Foals to entertain

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Cody Gakpo (v Nottingham Forest) is the main man for our Tuesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week action seeing a top of the table clash.

Gakpo averages 1.09 shots on target per 90 mins this season and has had at least 1 SOT in seven out of 11 fixtures this season. Only Mohammed Salah (21) has scored more goals for Liverpool than Gakpo (12) this season for the reds.

We just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/2 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Cody Gakpo to have 1+ shots on target v Nottingham Forest (was 1/2) NOW SBK 1/1

Wolfsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Tuesday 14 January, 19:30

A kick in the teeth to start the week, as rock-bottom Monza somehow picked up a win against top-six Fiorentina last night. We move on.

We'll rock up in Lower Saxony, because Wolfsburg are up against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and I fancy a lively game with goals and corners.

Wolfsburg made a strong start to 2025, as they won 1-0 at Hoffenheim on Saturday. Die Wölfe are in the mix for Europe, and former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl is doing a terrific job. Strikers Mohamed Amoura and Jonas Wind are in fine form, and midfield stalwart Maxi Arnold is having an excellent season.

Gladbach are on the same number of points as Wolfsburg, and they have reasons to be cheerful too. Gerardo Seoane's men acquitted themselves well against Bayern on Saturday, as they only lost 1-0. Summer signing Tim Kleindienst has been a big hit in attack, and there is competition for places in every department of the team.

I'll put together a Bet Builder here at 2.4529/20 on the Sportsbook. We'll go for BTTS first - Wolfsburg have scored in all but one of their competitive matches this term, and 15 of their last 18 home games in the league have seen both teams find the net. If you look at Gladbach's last 25 league outings, a BTTS bet has landed 16 times.

I'll also back Over 8.5 Corners. Both teams' games in the league are averaging around nine corners, and both teams like to play with plenty of width.

Finally, I'll back Wolfsburg to avoid defeat on the Double Chance market. Gladbach have won just twice on the road in the league this term, and those victories were at struggling Bochum and Hoffenheim.