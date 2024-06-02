Football Bet of the Day: Spanish siesta on the cards

Five of Espanyol's last ten have ended 0-0

Visitors safe from the drop

Unders seems a big price at 2.16 6/5

Espanyol v FC Cartagena

Sunday 02 June, 17:30

Jimmy Thelin's farewell from Elfsborg fell flat yesterday, as his final game ended in a 1-0 defeat at IFK Goteborg, and he took us down with him. As Thelin jets off to Aberdeen for his new assignment, our new assignment is in Catalunya, because Espanyol are up against FC Cartagena on the final day of the Segunda Division's regular season.

Espanyol know they'll be in the promotion playoff places regardless of what happens today, and their bid for automatic promotion has drowned in draws. RCDE have been held to stalemates in 10 of their last 13 matches, and remarkably, five of their last ten games have ended 0-0.

Espanyol haven't lost a game since a 2-0 defeat at Racing Santander in mid-February, and they haven't been beaten on home soil since October. They have conceded just eight goals in their last 13 league matches. However, the goals have also dried up, and Espanyol have found the net just ten times in the last 13 matchdays.

FC Cartagena have stayed up against the odds, and regardless of what happens this evening they will compete in the second tier next season. Their last 11 games have featured fewer than three goals, and they have scored just one goals across their last six away matches.

There's very little riding on this game, and Espanyol will be playing within themselves ahead of the playoffs. I'm happy to back Under 2.5 Goals here at a chunky 2.166/5.