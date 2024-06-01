Football Bet of the Day: Jimmy to sign off in style

Elfsborg parting with manager Jimmy Thelin

IFK have only won three league games

Visitors can be backed with insurance

IFK Goteborg v Elfsborg

Saturday 01 June, 14:00

We suffered a bit of a gut-punch in Saudi Arabia, as our boys Al Hilal were heading for victory in the King's Cup final, a goal up and a man up going into the closing stages. However, Al Hilal then had a man sent off and conceded an equaliser moments later, bringing our bet down. Al Hilal went on to win the final on penalties, but that wasn't much use to us.

We'll head to Sweden now, because Elfsborg are on the road at IFK Goteborg in the Allsvenskan, and I think the visitors can pick up a positive result.

Elfsborg are in a strange position, because it's manager Jimmy Thelin's final game before he leaves for Aberdeen. Thelin's adoption of gegenpressing has been successful in Sweden, with Elfsborg finishing as runners-up in the league last season. This term has been a bit more hit-and-miss, but The Elegants have still collected 16 points from their first 12 games.

IFK Goteborg are something of a fallen giant in Sweden. They have won just three of their 11 league games so far, including just one victory in five home matches. They have scored just 12 goals so far.

Even though Elfsborg have lost all five of their away matches in the league this term, they've had some tough fixtures, and I think the players will be keen to give the departing Thelin a winning send-off. Man for man, Elfsborg are the better side, I'll back the visitors Draw No Bet at 1.9420/21.