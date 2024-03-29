Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back Dijon clash to be hot

French football fans
We're in for a French Friday

We're hoping for a Good Friday in France, as two leaky teams do battle in the third tier.

  • BTTS at more than 50% for both teams

  • Nimes in relegation danger

  • Both teams can find the net at close to evens

    • Dijon v Nimes
    Friday 29 March, 18:30

    Häcken were keeping up their end of the bargain for much of their Women's Champions League trip to PSG last night, but sadly for us they collapsed to a 3-0 defeat and spun out of the competition. It's been a tough week, but unbowed we stay in France for the National clash between former Ligue 1 sides Dijon and Nimes.

    Dijon were in the top flight as recently as 2021, but have suffered a big slide since, tumbling out of the second tier last term. This season they are seventh in the standings, a massive 11 points off the top two. They have won just ten of their 26 league games, losing nine. Although they have managed back-to-back home wins, Dijon have only won five of their last ten matches at the Stade Gaston-Gerard.

    Nimes went down with Dijon in 2021, and were relegated from Ligue 2 with them last season. They are currently part of the relegation battle, with the bottom six all in danger of the drop. Nimes have found some form in recent weeks though, winning four of their last nine games.

    The bet I like here is Both Teams To Score at 1.9720/21. That has paid out in 14 of Nimes' 26 league games, and 15 of Dijon's 26. If we look at more recent trends, a BTTS bet has landed in 12 of Dijon's last 15, and all of Nimes' last five league outings. Indeed, Nimes have scored in 20 of their 26 league matches, despite the fact they are struggling to pick up wins.

    Back Both Teams To Score at 1.9720/21

Recommended bets

French National: Dijon v Nimes

