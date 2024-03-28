Football Bet of the Day: Swedes to go down swinging

PSG regularly conceding goals at this level

Hacken won home and away v Real Madrid

PSG v BK Häcken

Thursday 28 March, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Our Jaguares were de-clawed in Colombia last night, as a late second goal saw our stake disappear thanks to a 2-0 win for Atletico Nacional. A bit of a gut-punch, but we move on.

We'll head down the Asian Handicap route again, but this time in the Women's Champions League. Swedish side BK Häcken are 2-1 down from the first leg of their quarter-final tie against PSG, but I think they can go down swinging.

Häcken have really impressed in this tournament. They knocked out Real Madrid in the group stage by beating them home and away, and they also managed an impressive 2-1 victory at Paris FC. They are just restarting their domestic campaign, and have unsurprisingly been racking up the goals and the wins in the Svenska Cupen.

PSG are seven points behind Lyon in the French title race, and while they have outstanding French internationals like Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, they aren't defensively watertight at this level. The capital club didn't manage a single clean sheet in the group stage, and if you stretch back further, they have conceded at least one goal in their last 13 UWCL matches.

We could back BTTS here at 1.748/11, but instead I'll give BK Häcken a two-goal start on the Asian Handicap at 2.0421/20. I think the Swedes can make this a nervy evening for their much-vaunted hosts, not least because PSG are expected to be without the injured Lieke Martens, Jackie Groenen and Paulina Dudek.