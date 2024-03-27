Football Bet of the Day: Back Jaguares to claw their way to a result

Atletico struggling for goals and wins

Jaguares a tough team to beat

Atletico Nacional v Jaguares de Cordoba

Wednesday 27 March, 23:10

Although Lithuania dominated their Nations League with Gibraltar last night, hitting the woodwork and forcing a string of saves from visiting goalkeeper Bradley Banda, they only came away with a 1-0 victory. That sunk our Asian Handicap bet, but we'll still head to Colombia with hope in our hearts. Atletico Nacional from Medellin are up against Jaguares de Cordoba, and I think the visitors can come away with a positive result.

Atletico finished third in the Colombian top flight last term, but they have found this season tougher going. El Verde have won just three of their 12 games so far, and their recent 1-0 home win over struggling Deportivo Pasto ended a run of seven league wins without a victory.

Atletico have managed a paltry 12 goals across their first 12 league games, and they have failed to score in five of their last eight top-flight outings. At their Estadio Anastasio Girardot, they have scored just twice across the last four games.

Jaguares are three points and six places better off, and have lost just four of 12 league matches. While they have lost their last two in the league, they have made a solid start overall, and are going well in the Copa de Colombia. Interestingly for our purposes tonight, only four of their last 26 league games have been lost by multiple-goal margins.

I'll back Jaguares +1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9210/11. Atletico would need to win by two goals or more for our bet to lose, and they have won just two of their last 24 competitive games by a multiple-goal margin.