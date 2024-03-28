Bundesliga Tips: Dortmund to suffer another Munich mauling

Claim your completely FREE Bet Builder or Acca

Kane to come back with a bang

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 30 March, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Last term, the late-season clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena was all about the title race, but fast forward a year and the scenario is very different. Bayern could be 13 points off top spot by the time the latest edition of Der Klassiker kicks off, while Borussia Dortmund are scrapping for a place in next season's Champions League.

It is however worth remembering that there'll be plenty of quality on show, and these are two of the eight sides who have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Having clashed at Wembley in the 2013 final, a repeat is possible, if unlikely.

Bayern thrashed Dortmund 4-0 in the reverse fixture, with Harry Kane rattling in his third of four Bundesliga hat-tricks this season. Although Kane missed England's clashes with Brazil and Belgium with an ankle injury, he is back in training, and hopes to start what is still one of the biggest games in the German calendar. Kane has scored 31 league goals, with the single-season record set at 41 by Bayern legend Robert Lewandowski.

Dortmund have been effective flat-track bullies of late, but they haven't won a single game against one of the current top five, and their recent record in Munich is atrocious. They have lost on their last nine Bundesliga visits, and have conceded at least three goals in the last eight of those. Overall, BVB have gone 11 competitive games against Bayern without a win - if that run stretches to 12 on Saturday night it'll be their worst ever sequence against the Bavarian giants.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Bayern to win, Kane to score and Jamal Musiala to have a shot on target at 2.727/4. Musiala was outstanding in the recent international break for Germany, and he has hit the target in eight of his last 12 Bundesliga appearances.

Openda to keep up scoring streak

RB Leipzig v Mainz

Saturday 30 March, 14:30

Before the international break we successfully backed Belgian international striker Lois Openda to score for RB Leipzig at Köln, and he duly came up with a second-half brace in a 5-1 win. The former Lens forward now has 19 Bundesliga goals this term, and has also rattled in four in the Champions League.

Perhaps his goalscoring is no surprise. Openda has the second-highest personal xG in the whole league, with Harry Kane the only player to have a higher number. That shows us that Leipzig are creating lots of good chances for their star striker, and he is delivering the goals as a result. For all the criticism Openda received after missing some good opportunities in both legs of the Champions League exit to Real Madrid, he is outperforming his xG in the league this term.

Mainz boosted their survival hopes with their recent 2-0 win over Bochum, but their 8-1 hammering at Bayern Munich in their last away game shows that coach Bo Henriksen will play on the front foot whatever happens. I'm expecting that approach to give Leipzig lots of chances to score, and so I'll back Openda to find the net at any time at 1.9420/21.

Bochum to finally win again

Bochum v Darmstadt

Sunday 31 March, 18:30

It's been a worrying slide for Bochum in recent weeks, as they have fallen to four straight defeats. However, it's worth noting that they deservedly beat Bayern Munich just over a month ago, and they beat third-placed Stuttgart at the Ruhrstadion earlier this year. They are also the last team to beat Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen in a competitive match, having thrashed them 3-0 on the final matchday of last season.

There's a perfect opportunity to turn things around at home to the bottom side Darmstadt. In theory, the Lilies can still climb out of the automatic relegation zone, but they have only won two of their 26 league matches, and they have the worst defensive record in the division, having shipped 65 goals at an average of 2.5 goals per match.

It might seem a stretch to back Bochum given their current form, but they get superb support on home soil, it'll be a great atmosphere under the lights on a Sunday evening and Darmstadt have lost ten of their last 14 games. Seven of those ten defeats have featured at least two goals, so I'll back Bochum to win and Over 1.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at 10/11.

