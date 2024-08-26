Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Relegation candidates to finally score

Como coach Cesc Fabregas in his playing days
Cesc Fabregas has hung up his boots and is now the coach of Como

We've turned a profit in each of the last two weeks on FBOTD, and now Kevin Hatchard is taking us to Italy.

Cagliari v Como
Monday 26 August, 17:30

There was gnashing of teeth in Norway yesterday, as our Tobias' Over 3.5 Goals bet was brought low by Molde's 3-0 win over Ham Kam. That said, he was still in profit for the week, so given how expensive things are in Norway he might be able to celebrate with a fun-size chocolate bar.

We'll kick off our week in Italy, because Cesc Fabregas and newly-promoted Como are looking for their first points of the season, as they make the trip to Sardinia to face Cagliari.

Como's fortunes have literally been transformed by their wealthy backers the Hartono brothers, who according to Forbes Magazine are the richest men in Italy. The club has spent liberally, and former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is now at the coaching helm. He was effectively in charge last term during the promotion campaign, but didn't have the coaching qualifications to be the official head coach.

Como have been happy to be ambitious in the market. World Cup winner Raphael Varane has come in on a free transfer (although worryingly his debut lasted 23 minutes due to injury), forward Nico Paz has come in from Real Madrid, and a number of Bundesliga clubs were beaten to the punch in the race for midfielder Yannik Engelhardt. Como started with a comprehensive 3-0 loss at Juventus.

Cagliari finished last term a point above the dropzone, after veteran coach Claudio Ranieri engineered another great escape with a game to spare. He has now stepped down, and renowned relegation firefighter Davide Nicola has replaced him. Cagliari have been more circumspect in the market, but they made a solid start in a goalless draw with Roma.

It's early days, but I like the look of backing BTTS here at 1.8810/11. I know it's a slightly different squad with a new coach, but Cagliari's last ten home games of last term saw both teams find the net, and if you go back further it was 16 of the last 17. As for Como, Andrea Belotti and former Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone are a talented pair, and if they get chances they can convert them.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score @

EXC1.8810/11

