Monday Football Tips: Back Dan the man for Villarreal at 5/1
Paul Higham has a 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble in play for Monday's La Liga action as Villarreal host fellow unbeaten side Celta Vigo...
Villarreal & Celta Vigo both unbeaten so far this season
Danjuma & Aspas both made big impacts for their teams
Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder on Danjuma & Aspas
Villarreal vs Celta Vigo
Monday 26 August, 20:30
Live on LaLiga TV
It's a quick turnaround for both of these two sides with Villarreal and Celta Vigo both back in action already after playing on Friday - where both secured victories.
That meant both sides remained unbeaten with Celta winning two from two and Villarreal adding a win over Sevilla to their opening draw against Atletico.
So both are in decent form and both have seen plenty of goals, which we're hoping will be the case again..
Leg 1: Over 2.5 goals
All four games involving these sides this season have seen over 2.5 goals in, and both teams also managed to score as well - but it's goals angle we'll opt for.
It's 3/4 on over 2.5 goals on Monday night, while the lead three head-to-head meetings have also seen the bet land, and the way they've both started the season they can keep that run going.
Leg 2: Arnaut Danjuma 2+ shots on target
Dutchman Arnaut Danjuma has started the season in great form with goals in both games so far, and back at home there's no reason why the Villarreal man can't continue that run.
Danjuma has hit the target three times from five attempts so we've got enough volume there to back him to have 2+ shots on target on Monday at 1/12.00.
Leg 3: Iago Aspas 1+ foul
Veteran Iago Aspas has crammed a lot into just two games so far - two goals, one assist, three shots on target and a yellow card - not bad going for a 37-year-old.
I'm not sure he'll score again, or have enough volume to have more than one shot on target so perhaps the value shout is the 4/61.67 for Aspas to commit 1+ foul.
He's given away just one foul in two games, but does have that booking and also both of these were at home so in an away fixture for a player who defends from the front then there's decent conditions there for another foul to add to the tally.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 59.56pts
P/L: +17.56pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
