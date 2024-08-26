Bet of the Day

Monday Football Tips: Back Dan the man for Villarreal at 5/1

Arnaut Danjuma watches on in action for Villarreal in La Liga
Back Arnaut Danjuma's shots on target in Villarreal vs Celta Vigo in La Liga

Paul Higham has a 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble in play for Monday's La Liga action as Villarreal host fellow unbeaten side Celta Vigo...

  • Villarreal & Celta Vigo both unbeaten so far this season

  • Danjuma & Aspas both made big impacts for their teams

  • Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder on Danjuma & Aspas

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo
Monday 26 August, 20:30
Live on LaLiga TV

It's a quick turnaround for both of these two sides with Villarreal and Celta Vigo both back in action already after playing on Friday - where both secured victories.

That meant both sides remained unbeaten with Celta winning two from two and Villarreal adding a win over Sevilla to their opening draw against Atletico.

So both are in decent form and both have seen plenty of goals, which we're hoping will be the case again..

Leg 1: Over 2.5 goals

All four games involving these sides this season have seen over 2.5 goals in, and both teams also managed to score as well - but it's goals angle we'll opt for.

It's 3/4 on over 2.5 goals on Monday night, while the lead three head-to-head meetings have also seen the bet land, and the way they've both started the season they can keep that run going.

Leg 2: Arnaut Danjuma 2+ shots on target

Dutchman Arnaut Danjuma has started the season in great form with goals in both games so far, and back at home there's no reason why the Villarreal man can't continue that run.

Danjuma has hit the target three times from five attempts so we've got enough volume there to back him to have 2+ shots on target on Monday at 1/12.00.

Leg 3: Iago Aspas 1+ foul

Veteran Iago Aspas has crammed a lot into just two games so far - two goals, one assist, three shots on target and a yellow card - not bad going for a 37-year-old.

I'm not sure he'll score again, or have enough volume to have more than one shot on target so perhaps the value shout is the 4/61.67 for Aspas to commit 1+ foul.

He's given away just one foul in two games, but does have that booking and also both of these were at home so in an away fixture for a player who defends from the front then there's decent conditions there for another foul to add to the tally.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals, Danjuma 2+ shots on target & Aspas 1+ foul @

SBK5/1

Now read the latest Alan Shearer exclusive

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 42pts
Returned: 59.56pts
P/L: +17.56pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Why Wolves should be backed to beat Nottingham Forest

  • Lewis Jones
Gary O'Neil
English Premier League

Premier League on Betfair: Arsenal 11/8 favourites to win title after Villa Park victory

  • Mike Norman
Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta
Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Relegation candidates to finally score

  • Kevin Hatchard
Como coach Cesc Fabregas in his playing days

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Why Wolves should be backed to beat Nottingham Forest

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League on Betfair: Arsenal 11/8 favourites to win title after Villa Park victory

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Relegation candidates to finally score

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Monday Football Tips: Back Dan the man for Villarreal at 5/1

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Cards on Premier League menu at 10/1

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Should you side with Chelsea?

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Why Everton can beat Tottenham & more Saturday tips

  • Editor