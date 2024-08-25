Football Bet of the Day: Back entertainment in the Eliteserien

Molde scored 20 in 9 at home



Ham-Kam hit 12 in 5 on the road

Back +3.5 Goals

Molde v Ham-Kam

Sunday 16:00

In the MLS overnight, a humdinger of a game saw FC Dallas beat DC 4-3 to land our +3.5 Goals bet with something to spare. It means we'll end the week in profit, whatever happens today, but we're looking to finish on a high in Norway...

Erling Moe's Molde are W4-D2-L3 at Aker Stadion this season, but they've had no trouble scoring. The hosts have struck 20 times across nine appearances, netting at least twice in 8/9. Clean sheets have been harder to come by, with just one in seven recently. Eight of the nine games have reached Over 2.5 Goals and four of the last five have reached Over 3.5 Goals.

Ham-Kam look capable of helping Molde get up and over a goals line today. Jakob Michelsen's visitors have won four of their last five on the road, scoring 12 times along the way. At the other end, they've only notched one clean sheet all season. With goals likely to come at both ends today, we'll take the odds-against price on this one hitting Over 3.5 Goals.