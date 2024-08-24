Liverpool v Brentford: Back Bees to sting at Anfield

Slot makes competitive Anfield bow

Brentford scoring freely even without Toney

BTTS a fair price at 1.8 4/5

Liverpool v Brentford

Sunday 25 August, 16:30

Slot looking to extend perfect start

If you're going to replace a living legend, you'd better fly out of the blocks, and that's what Arne Slot did in his first competitive game as Liverpool boss. The Dutchman was far from happy with the first-half display in the Reds' 2-0 win at newly-promoted Ipswich Town, and he showed his ruthless side by hooking young centre-back Jarell Quansah at the break. A second-half improvement saw Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah find the net, and now Slot is aiming to become the first Liverpool manager in the Premier League era to win his first two top-flight games at the helm.

A big topic overshadowing the start of the Slot era has been a lack of transfer activity, with no signings made at time of writing. It's not for want of trying - Liverpool thought they had an agreement to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, only for the player to have a change of heart and stay in San Sebastian. The pursuit of Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was concrete and genuine, but ultimately it was abandoned.

That's not to say that there isn't a ton of quality in the Liverpool squad. They invested heavily in a midfield rebuild last summer, and Mohamed Salah continues to be one of the Premier League's most effective performers. The Egyptian had a full rest in the summer, and has come back in top shape. He scored a goal and made a goal at Portman Road, and our friends at Opta tell us that is the 32nd time he has done both in a Premier League match, drawing him level with Thierry Henry. Only Wayne Rooney has a better record.

Quansah has picked up a knock in training, so Ibrahima Konate is likely to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back. Slot has no fresh injury concerns, and his fellow Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch could continue in the number six role.

Frank refusing to be taken off course by Toney storm

Brentford have gotten used to being without England international striker Ivan Toney. They coped without him when he had a long ban, and now they are fully aware they may lose him to another club before the transfer window closes (you can close it gently, you don't need to slam it shut). The Bees are holding out for a big fee, and there are Saudi suitors willing to pay that kind of money, but at present the Bees' Premier League rivals are holding their fire.

Without Toney, Brentford delivered a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, and it's no surprise that Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo had a central role. I tipped him as a 140.0139/1 shot in my Premier League Golden Boot preview, and he found the net against the Eagles. Opta tell us that he averages a goal or assist every 108 minutes without Toney in the team, and his strike partner Yoane Wissa has scored and assisted in each of his last three Premier League matches for Brentford. The last player to have a run like that was Riyad Mahrez for Manchester City, and that was three years ago.

Brentford are signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg after an excellent season on loan at Mainz, but he's not expected to feature. Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and summer recruit Igor Thiago are all out injured.

Bees can at least find the net at Anfield

I don't hold out much hope for Brentford in terms of causing an upset here - they have lost four of their six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, and have been beaten on their last five trips to Anfield - but I think they can score. Wissa and Mbeumo are a real threat on the counter, and it's possible that Toney could be involved at some stage. If Liverpool start as slowly as they did against Ipswich, then Brentford could carve out some presentable chances, and Thomas Frank's side have scored at least once in 19 of their last 26 PL matches. On the road, they have scored in nine of their last 11.

