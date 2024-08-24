Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to be washed away in Washington

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes
Maarten Paes looks set for a busy night in the FC Dallas goal

Dallas might struggle to contain DC in the MLS tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

DC Utd v FC Dallas
Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Denmark yesterday, AGF thashed AaB 4-0 to give us an Over 3.0 Goals winner.

We're hoping to be entertained again in the MLS tonight as DC United welcome FC Dallas to the capital...

This season, 10 of DC's 13 appearances at Audi Field have produced Over 2.5 Goals. Goals have flowed at both ends, with the hosts notching a single clean sheet in that span, while failing to score themselves only once. Eight of the 10 games that reached Over 2.5 Goals also hit the heights of Over 3.5 Goals.

FC Dallas have also been scoring and conceding freely. Both teams have scored on 10/12 of their away days. Seven of those games have touched Over 2.5 Goals, with all of their last four high scorers going on to reach Over 3.5 Goals. At an odds-against price, that's our punt on this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 goals

EXC2.56

