Football Bet of the Day: Back a goals deluge in Denmark

AaB v AGF

Friday 18:00

A shock in Brazil overnight as Coritiba notched just their second away win of the season, sneaking past our boys Sport Recife 1-0.

We're in Denmark today for the Friday-night Superliga game between eighth-placed AaB and fourth-placed AGF. We fancy there are goals in this one...

AaB have conceded 12 times through the first five rounds of the season. On their own patch, they have leaked five in two, losing both games.

AGF arrive in town as favourites. They have been scoring freely to this point, hitting 13 in five home and away, and should be confident of breaching the shaky home defence. At the other end, AGF are not leak proof themselves, conceding five goals to date. With goals at both ends in prospect, we'll take this one to get up and Over 3.0 Goals.