Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Lions to roar in Brazil

Brazil flag on football pitch
Sport Recife could be the pride of Brazil tonight

Coritiba could be devoured by rampant hosts in Serie B tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

Sport Recife v Coritiba
Friday 01:00

In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg thrashed Lillestrom 4-0 to give us a winner.

We're back to Brazil today for tonight's Serie B game between sixth-placed Sport Recife and 13th-placed Coritiba. The home side look well capable of winning this one...

Mariano Soso's hosts have been better than so-so at their own Ilha do Retiro this season. The Lions are W6-D1-L2 overall, with all three adverse results coming against teams now in the top seven.

Jorginho's Coritiba sit outside that elite bracket. They are just W1-D3-L6 on the road this term. The sole win came against the side now down in 19th. We're backing the come up short as they try to step up a level for this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Sport Recife to win

EXC1.96

Now read our tip for Brighton v Man Utd in the Premier League here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Back Brighton to smash Man Utd in a corner race

  • Lewis Jones
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler
German Bundesliga

2024-25 Bundesliga Outright Tips: 11/4 Leverkusen can retain their crown, St Pauli to go straight back down

  • Kevin Hatchard
Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka
English Premier League

Premier League Relegation: Punters back Man City ahead of hearing into 115 charges

  • Max Liu
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Back Brighton to smash Man Utd in a corner race

  2. Football Betting Tips

    2024-25 Bundesliga Outright Tips: 11/4 Leverkusen can retain their crown, St Pauli to go straight back down

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds: Back Owls at evens to avoid defeat

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Thursday Football Tips: Get set for 4/1 card fest

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Betfair's 90 Minute Payout: Over 5k Inter Milan bets saved despite 2-2 draw

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday One Tips

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Start Of Season Special with Alan Shearer

  • Editor