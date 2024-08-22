Football Bet of the Day: Back Lions to roar in Brazil
Coritiba could be devoured by rampant hosts in Serie B tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
Home side won 6/9 on own patch
Visitors lost 6/9 on the road
Back hosts to win
Sport Recife v Coritiba
Friday 01:00
In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg thrashed Lillestrom 4-0 to give us a winner.
We're back to Brazil today for tonight's Serie B game between sixth-placed Sport Recife and 13th-placed Coritiba. The home side look well capable of winning this one...
Mariano Soso's hosts have been better than so-so at their own Ilha do Retiro this season. The Lions are W6-D1-L2 overall, with all three adverse results coming against teams now in the top seven.
Jorginho's Coritiba sit outside that elite bracket. They are just W1-D3-L6 on the road this term. The sole win came against the side now down in 19th. We're backing the come up short as they try to step up a level for this one.
Recommended bets
