Football Bet of the Day: Back Lillestrom to get trolled in Norway
Rosenborg can extend their good home run in the Eliteserien today, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Hosts won 3 in a row at home
-
Visitors lost 3 straight away
-
Back Rosenborg to win
-
Rosenborg v Lillestrom
Wednesday 18:00
In Brazil last night, our boys Operario fell apart in the second half. A 1-0 lead became a 3-2 defeat and we leave town with nothing.
We're in Norway today to see eighth-placed Rosenborg entertain 13th-placed Lillestrom in the Eliteserien. We reckon the hosts can send their visitors home with nothing...
Alfred Johansson's Rosenborg are W6-D1-L2 at Lerkendal Stadion this season. The Troll Children have won four of the last five here.
Lillestrom are W4-D0-L5 on the road this term. Since a couple of early wins over teams now close to the bottom of the league, the Canaries have lost 5/7 including all of the last three. They've conceded eight in those last three outings and look vulnerable today. We'll take the odds-against price on Rosenborg inflicting another defeat on them.
Recommended bets
