Football Bet of the Day: Back Lillestrom to get trolled in Norway

Norway football fans wave flags
Rosenborg could romp home in Norway

Rosenborg can extend their good home run in the Eliteserien today, says Tobias Gourlay

Rosenborg v Lillestrom
Wednesday 18:00

In Brazil last night, our boys Operario fell apart in the second half. A 1-0 lead became a 3-2 defeat and we leave town with nothing.

We're in Norway today to see eighth-placed Rosenborg entertain 13th-placed Lillestrom in the Eliteserien. We reckon the hosts can send their visitors home with nothing...

Alfred Johansson's Rosenborg are W6-D1-L2 at Lerkendal Stadion this season. The Troll Children have won four of the last five here.

Lillestrom are W4-D0-L5 on the road this term. Since a couple of early wins over teams now close to the bottom of the league, the Canaries have lost 5/7 including all of the last three. They've conceded eight in those last three outings and look vulnerable today. We'll take the odds-against price on Rosenborg inflicting another defeat on them.

Recommended Bet

Back Rosenborg to win

EXC2.1

Now read our Bet Builder for Wednesday here!

Recommended bets

