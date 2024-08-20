Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Operario to vanquish Vila Nova

Brazilian flag on football pitch
Operario PR are out to shut down Vila Nova in Brazil

Tobias Gourlay's dipping into Brazilian Serie B and hoping to come up with a home winner

Operario PR v Vila Nova
Wednesday 01:30

In Iceland yesterday, Hafnarfjordur and Valur left it very late but, somehow, they got from 0-1 after 87 minutes to 2-2 at the final whistle. So we start with a winner. We're looking for another one in Brazil tonight...

In second-tier Serie B, 10th-placed Operario PR are hosting fifth-placed Vila Nova and we're backing the lower-ranked hosts to take all three points.

Promoted Operario have been tough to break down on their own patch. They're W5-D3-L2 at Estadio Germano Kruger and have conceded just four goals across those 10 outings. All five of the wins have been accompanied by clean sheets.

Visiting Vila Nova are W1-D3-L6 on the road this season. The Tigers have failed to score on any of their last three road trips. They've also been shut out in 5/6 defeats so far. We'll take a punt on them to blank again tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back Operario PR Win to Nil

EXC2.9

