Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Iceland

Hosts conceded 14 in 9 at home



Faves Valur conceded 15 in 7 on road

Back +3.5 Goals

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Hafnarfjordur v Valur

Monday 19:00

In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg snuck past Viking 2-1 but Kev still finishes the week in profit. We're looking to emulate him in the coming seven days...

We starting in Iceland, where the first of today's three games from the top-flight Urvalsdeild brings third-placed Valur to fifth-placed Hafnarfjordur.

Since 2019, 7/11 league meetings of these two have delivered Over 3.5 Goals, including all of the most recent three clashes. At Kaplakriki, it's 4/5 head-to-heads with +3.5.

Hosts FH have also produced Over 3.5 Goals in 5/9 home games against all-comers this season. They are outsiders for this one, but the home side have netted in all nine of those games so far.

Valur might be favoured, but they are not impregnable. The visitors have 16 times on nine road trips this season, leaking 15 goals in the most recent seven - at a rate of more than two a game. With both sides well capable of getting on the score sheet today, we're backing this one to be another high-scorer between these two.