Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Iceland

Icelandic football fans with flag
There are three games in Iceland's Urvalsdeild tonight

Tobias Gourlay reckons there's value in backing Valur for goals tonight

Hafnarfjordur v Valur
Monday 19:00

In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg snuck past Viking 2-1 but Kev still finishes the week in profit. We're looking to emulate him in the coming seven days...

We starting in Iceland, where the first of today's three games from the top-flight Urvalsdeild brings third-placed Valur to fifth-placed Hafnarfjordur.

Since 2019, 7/11 league meetings of these two have delivered Over 3.5 Goals, including all of the most recent three clashes. At Kaplakriki, it's 4/5 head-to-heads with +3.5.

Hosts FH have also produced Over 3.5 Goals in 5/9 home games against all-comers this season. They are outsiders for this one, but the home side have netted in all nine of those games so far.

Valur might be favoured, but they are not impregnable. The visitors have 16 times on nine road trips this season, leaking 15 goals in the most recent seven - at a rate of more than two a game. With both sides well capable of getting on the score sheet today, we're backing this one to be another high-scorer between these two.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 Goals

EXC2.1

Now read our Leicester v Tottenham preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders

  • Mike Norman
Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke
German Bundesliga

2024-25 Bundesliga Outright Tips: 11/4 Leverkusen can retain their crown, St Pauli to go straight back down

  • Kevin Hatchard
Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka
English Premier League

Chelsea Transfers Betting: Sterling 2/1 for Juventus move and Chilwell 7/4 to join Man Utd

  • Max Liu
Raheem Sterling playing for Chelsea

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders

  2. Football Betting Tips

    2024-25 Bundesliga Outright Tips: 11/4 Leverkusen can retain their crown, St Pauli to go straight back down

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Monday Football Tips: Foxes to get Mad in 11/2 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back Mbappe & Bellingham in 3/1 opening day double

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday One Tips

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Start Of Season Special with Alan Shearer

  • Editor