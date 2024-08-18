Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders

Foxes v Spurs one of highest scoring fixtures in recent years

Tottenham's attacking prowess can lead to goals and a win

Kulusevski backed to bring pre-season form to the table

Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here

Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Goals galore in recent meetings

It was a no-brainer really. As soon as the Premier League's 'random' fixture generator came up with Leicester v Tottenham on the first weekend of the 2024/25 season there was only one choice for Monday night's live television slot.

Chelsea v Manchester City was always going to be the Super Sunday game, but when looking for a fixture that could potentially round off the weekend packed with goals and excitement then the newly-promoted Foxes hosting entertainers in chief Spurs will have fitted the bill perfectly.

Let's hope the game lives up to that billing.

I won't try, but I'd be hard pushed to find a Premier League fixture that has produced at least 28 goals in the last five meetings. That's what these two have done. Scorelines of 4-1, 6-2, 3-1, 2-3 and 2-4 were those five outcomes. And that was before Ange Postecoglou transformed Tottenham into a more attack-minded outfit!

Of course, historical results are not the be-all and end-all when it comes to predicting the outcome of a football game, and Leicester are now a completely different outfit to when they were last having ding-dong battles with Spurs, but I still believe we have enough evidence to suggest this recent high-scoring trend can continue on Monday night.

Spurs to bag the points in entertaining affair

Chief among that evidence is Tottenham's pre-season results. In six fixtures Postecoglou's men racked up 17 goals while conceding 10 for an average of exactly 4.5 goals per game.

Those 17 goals scored were shared among nine different players with the likes of Pedro Porro, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski all getting on the scoresheet and impressing.

Leicester's pre-season hasn't been quite as exciting as Tottenham's but after a brace of 2-1 victories they'll go into Monday night's game on the back of three straight defeats, including a 3-0 reversal away to Lens last weekend.

Only Ipswich Town scored more goals than the Foxes in the Championship last term but the gut feeling is that Steve Cooper's men are set for a season of struggle.

However, with home advantage in a Monday night curtain-raiser I can see them getting on the scoresheet in another entertaining game. I couldn't put anyone off backing Over 3.5 Goals on it's own at 5/42.25, but I'll include that option in a Bet Builder that includes both teams getting on the scoresheet and Tottenham taking all three points.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham to Win, Over 3.5 Goals & Both teams to Score SBK 11/4

No laughing matter for Bissouma

In terms of teams news Leicester look to be struggling in attack with Jamie Vardy ruled out of a Premier League return potentially until after the first international break, while fellow striker Paston Daka is rated a huge doubt after suffering an ankle injury in the Foxes' final warm-up game. Central defender Conor Coady is also ruled out for at least a few weeks.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou looked set to have the luxury of having a fully fit squad to choose from for Monday's visit to the King Power Stadium but the club have imposed a one-game suspension on midfielder Yves Bissouma after footage emerged of the 27-year-old apparently inhaling laughing gas.

There was no change in the pre-match odds following the teams news and Spurs remain strong favourites at 3/51.60 in Match Odds market with Leicester available at 4/15.00 and the Draw at 16/54.20.

Kulu to play starring role

It's tempting to put up James Maddison as a player to register a goal or assist for Tottenham against the club he served so well, but I just wonder about his form and confidence going into the new season.

He admitted to being devastated at being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad and he's managed just one assist in pre-season, that coming in Tottenham's 5-1 win over Hearts. He's 11/102.11 to score or assist against his former employers but I'm passing him over in favour of Kulusevski.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a magnificent pre-season, scoring three goals and assisting a further three more in Tottenham's six games, and he now looks to be one of Postecoglou's key players going into the new campaign.

With the £65m signing of striker Dominic Solanke it's going to be fascinating to see how Spurs line-up on Monday night, but I'd be staggered if Kulusevski doesn't start given his pre-season form, even allowing for the fact that he played as a striker in some of those games due to Richarlison's absence.

You can back the Sweden international to score at 16/54.20, assist at 5/23.50, or either score or assist at 13/102.30, but on the basis that I can see Tottenham making hay at the King Power Stadium I'm going to take a chance on Kulusevski both scoring and assisting at 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Dejan Kulusevski to Score & Assist (anytime) SBK 10/1

And if you're looking for a big-price season-long bet, then I have a feeling that Kulusevski, each-way at 66/167.00, will give you a good run for your money in the Premier League Most Assists market, which I've previewed here.

How to use your free bet this weekend

During the month of August the Betfair Sportsbook are offering customers a free Acca or Bet Builder for every weekend of Premier League fixtures, but given Monday night's game is the final match of the weekend then it's the Bet Builder option for us.

You can of course use the free bet for any of the two builders I've already recommended but if you're looking for something slightly different then how about an easy win for Spurs, over 2.5 goals in the match, and Solanke marking his debut with a goal. The treble pays out at just under 4/15.00 if successful.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham -1 to Win, Over 2.5 Goals & Solanke to Score anytime SBK 4/1

Now read more Premier League tips and previews here.