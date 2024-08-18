Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Support the Viking invasion

Norwegian football fans
We're finishing our week in Norway

After a profitable week, Kevin Hatchard's looking to sign off in style with a winner in the Norwegian top flight.

Rosenborg v Viking
Sunday 18 August, 18:15

Monaco took a fairly early lead in last night's Ligue 1 opener against St Etienne, but settled for a 1-0 win, which gave us a push. We'll reinvest that money in a little Norwegian adventure, because high-flying Viking are making the trip to face Rosenborg.

There was a time when Trondheim-based side Rosenborg were utterly dominant in Norway, and they have claimed a record 26 league titles and 12 Norwegian Cups. However, RBK haven't won the Eliteserien title since 2018, watching on as Molde and Bodo Glimt have come to prominence.

Rosenborg are having another frustrating season. They have won just six of their 17 top-flight matches, and are an enormous 20 points off top spot. Although their home form has improved, with three wins and a draw from the last four at the Lerkendal Stadion, they are far from the dominant force they once were.

Stavanger's Viking are having a superb campaign. They are second in the standings, and have lost just three league games so far. On the road, the Dark Blues have lost just one of their last seven.

The market still seems seduced by the name of Rosenborg rather than the current reality. Viking are a tough team to knock over at home or away, and I'll back them +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.981/1. That means that a draw gives us a half-win, and a Viking victory produces a full pay-out at a shade under evens.

Recommended Bet

Back Viking +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @

EXC1.981/1

