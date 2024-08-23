The Daily Acca: A draw at Hillsborough in this 6/1 shot

Leverkusen to continue where they left off

Leeds to remain winless

Goals for both teams in Spain

The champions begin the defence of their Bundesliga title tonight, and I expect Xabi Alonso's side to win away at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The hosts finished 14th of 18 last season, but they have retained the services of manager, Gerardo Seoane, and they will be hoping for better this term.

A visit from Leverkusen isn't the easiest of starts though, and with the majority of their squad still intact - along with the manager - I am expecting the visitors to pick up the win.

It's a Yorkshire derby live on Sky Sports tonight, and I can see the spoils being shared at Hillsborough.

The Owls made a dramatic improvement under Danny Röhl when he arrived at the club last year, and they started this season with a bang by beating Plymouth 4-0. A defeat by the same scoreline at Sunderland last weekend was a bit of a surprise, but I expect them to improve back on home turf.

Leeds have drawn both of their matches to date, and exited the Carabao Cup to Middlesbrough. I do expect them to come good as the season progresses, but I wouldn't have faith in Daniel Farke's men justifying their odds-on quote this evening.

Villarreal were the go to team for BTTS backers last season, and that trend continued in their campaign opener last weekend, as they drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla have been in the doldrums for a couple of years now, and they too were held in their first match last week - drawing 2-2 at Las Palmas.

Both of these clubs will view this as a winnable fixture, and I am quite confident that neither team will keep a clean sheet.

Recommended Bet Back Leverkusen to Win, the Draw in Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds, and BTTS in Sevilla v Villarreal SBK 6/1

