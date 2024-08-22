Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds: Back Owls at evens to avoid defeat

Wednesday eager to bounce back

Farke under pressure at Leeds

Owls tough to overcome at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds

Friday August 23, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Rohl expects Wednesday response

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl accepted responsibility of the Owls' heavy defeat at Sunderland last Sunday. Wednesday started their season with a superb 4-0 thrashing over Plymouth at Hillsborough, however their goal difference is now back down to zero after falling to the same scoreline against the Black Cats.

Sunderland raced into a three-goal first-half advantage, completing the rout just after the break, and Rohl admitted, "It's a big defeat for us. We had a big ambition coming here, we wanted to show up. We had a good feeling the last two games. I take responsibility for this - but we should not forget it's a process and we must now show a reaction on Friday."

Wednesday return to Hillsborough this weekend with a potential return from injury for Akin Famewo on the cards, whilst Nathaniel Chalobah isn't far away from full fitness following his summer switch. With back-up goalkeeper Ben Hamer also available again, the Owls have close to a full squad available for the Yorkshire derby.

Leeds enduring difficult start

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was pleased to take a point away from his side's trip to West Brom last weekend. The Whites' chief admitted it had been a difficult week, having seen his side bow out of the EFL Cup, as well as losing another star player as Georginio Rutter completed his move to Brighton. However, the German was pleased that his team showed resilience.

Speaking post-match, Farke said, "This outcome after a really difficult week for us, I'm pretty pleased with this. In football sometimes within four or five days the world can change - you have to react in the right way. You have to make sure that you're rock solid, and you're set up well-structured, that you don't allow anything and this is what we did."

Leeds registered just a single shot on-target at The Hawthorns - Ethan Ampadu's looping header midway through the second half, which was claimed in rather straightforward fashion by Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer. Nevertheless, Farke is hoping the Whites can build on the foundations and add to their squad ahead of Friday night's fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds have faced-off on 18 occasions in Championship action since 2012/13 with the Whites holding a slight W6-D7-L5 advantage, picking up four points from last season's showdowns. At Hillsborough during the same period, the Yorkshire giants have seen an even split with both sides boasting a W3-D3-L3 return here.

Sheffield Wednesday 4.57/2 boss Danny Rohl has promised a reaction from his Owls outfit and the hosts have tended to be strong operators at Hillsborough since the German took charge. Wednesday have suffered only four home league losses in 18 under Rohl (W9-D5-L4) - that includes picking up at least a point in four of five fixtures against top-seven teams.

Leeds 1.875/6 have tabled 11 triumphs in 24 away Championship contests since Daniel Farke took charge at the start of last term (W11-D5-L8) - that raw results record isn't enough to justify the Whites warranting an odds-on offering, especially so after seeing four of last season's key starters depart across the summer. Leeds are easily opposed at the prices.

Sheffield Wednesday were exceptional at Hillsborough on MD1 against Plymouth, and whilst the Owls suffered a heavy reverse at Sunderland last time out, a return home for a capacity-crowd clash against Yorkshire rivals Leeds should stir the sense. I'm absolutely expecting an improvement from Wednesday here and expect the Owls to be competitive.

