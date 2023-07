Brommapojkarna on long losing run

Visitors have won three of last four

Brommapojkarna v Hammarby

Friday 21 July, 18:00

We wanted the ice to be melted by the relentless ferocity of Icelandic attacking firepower last night, and it was left as mere slush in the end, as the capital city derby between Leiknir and Throttur delivered five goals, one more than we needed (Leiknir won 3-2).

We'll make the short hop to Sweden, because Brommapojkarna are facing in-form Hammarby, and I fancy the visitors to pick up at least a draw.

Brommapojkarna won the Superettan title last season, and are doing okay at a higher level. Former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg is at the coaching helm, and has led his side to six wins in their opening 15 games. They are currently six points clear of the relegation play-off spot and a healthy ten above the automatic drop-zone.

Mellberg's team is having a wobble at the moment though, having lost their last four matches. They have conceded ten goals in the process, and that losing run includes a 2-1 defeat at this evening's opponents Hammarby. The hosts have lost their last three home games, and you have to go back to May for their last win at Grimsta IP.

Hammarby finished third in the Allsvenskan last term, and after a slow start to this campaign they have found their stride of late. HIF have won three of their last four games, with the only exception in that run a defeat at the leaders Elfsborg.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine Hammarby/Draw, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at evens. 13 of Brommapojkarna's 15 league games have featured at least two goals, and that's been true in 14 of Hammarby's 16 matches. Both teams' games in top flight this season have averaged above nine corners.