Teams produced four goals in opening clash

Leiknir Reykjavik v Throttur Reykjavik

Thursday 20 July, 20:15

We got the Manchester United win we needed and the corner count was in our favour, but the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Lyon yesterday left us a couple of goals short. We're on the goal trail again this evening though, as Leiknir face Throttur in the Icelandic second tier.

Leiknir Reykjavik have taken 14 points from 12 games, as have their capital city rivals Throttur. Leiknir made a really poor start to the campaign, but they are on the charge, having won three of their last four matches. They are at least strong on home soil, having won two and drawn two of their last four games at Leiknisvollur.

Throttur have gone the other way. They were in good shape a few weeks ago, but they have taken just a point from their last three matches. On the road they have lost four of their last five, but it has to be borne in mind that they were playing third-division football last season.

The thing that does link these two sides is goals. Six of Throttur's 12 games have featured at least four goals, and that's true of nine of Leiknir's. Over 3.5 Goals is trading at 1.981/1, and that seems like a price that's more than fair, especially in what could be quite a chaotic derby. When the teams met on the opening weekend of the season, Leiknir won 3-1.