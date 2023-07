United have already beaten Leeds in pre-season

Lyon missed out on Europe again last term

OL games tend to feature lots of goals

Manchester United v Lyon

Wednesday 19 July, 14:00

It was a tough one to take at Ibrox last night, as Rangers were doing us proud against Newcastle before they leaked a late winner in a 2-1 defeat. We'll hope for better from another friendly, as Manchester United take on Lyon at Murrayfield in Scotland.

United had a promising first season under Erik ten Hag, qualifying for the Champions League and reaching two domestic cup finals. While they overcame Newcastle in the League Cup final, they succumbed to cross-town rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The team and squad are starting to take shape under the Dutch coach. He made do with David de Gea in goal last term, but now has a more progressive and proactive custodian in former Inter stopper Andre Onana. Ten Hag worked with the Cameroon international at Ajax, and knows all about his qualities.

After a stunning renaissance, Marcus Rashford has agreed a new long-term contract, and United hope to bring in a top-quality centre-forward for him to link up with. In midfield, Casemiro's arrival was a big success, while Lisandro Martinez proved a smart acquisition in the back line.

Lyon once again failed to qualify for Europe last term, which is a disaster for a club of their size and financial set-up. American owner John Textor has failed to convince the French financial authorities that he has a balanced budget going forward, and as a result some of the club's young talents are in the sights of other clubs. Teenage sensation Rayan Cherki is a Chelsea target, while the likes of centre-back Castello Lukeba and forward Bradley Barcola have been strongly linked with moves away.

At least veteran striker Alex Lacazette was a success last term, rattling in a startling 27 goals in Ligue 1. The former Arsenal striker was only eclipsed by Kylian Mbappe, who scored 28 last season in the French top flight.

In terms of team news, in a blast from the past we might see Jonny Evans make a second debut for Manchester United. The experienced centre-back has been given a short-term deal to keep his fitness as he looks to find a new club. United have mainly taken youngsters for this game, but the likes of Mason Mount, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez could all feature.

If you look at Lyon last term - even under the sometimes stodgy Laurent Blanc - there tended to be goals in their games, with an Over 2.5 Goals bet landing in 24 of their 38 league matches. That included their last nine league outings.

I'll go for Over 2.5 Goals, Over 6.5 Corners and Man Utd/Draw at 2.35/4 on the Bet Builder. Even with youngsters in the side, United should have enough quality to avoid defeat.