Football Bet of the Day: Visitors can melt the ice

We're kicking off the week in Iceland

We're handing the FBOTD reins back to Kevin Hatchard, and he's taking us to Iceland. 

Breidablik v Egnatia
Tuesday 15 July, 20:00

Our pal Tobias stayed on for an extra day, and it was a profitable one, as his pick Mjallby won 2-1 at Sirius yesterday to land a winner at evens.

We'll kick off our week by going to Iceland. Breidablik are up against Albanian side Egnatia in the Champions League qualifiers, and I'm not convinced the home side will turn the tie around.

Breidablik won the Icelandic league last term, but they are third this time around, and their home form is patchy to say the least. Halldor Arnason's team have won just two of their last six home games in all competitions, including a bizarre 4-1 reverse against struggling IA. In their last home Breidablik were held to a 1-1 draw by Fram, and they only snatched a point courtesy of a stoppage-time goal.

Egnatia won the Albanian league title in dramatic fashion by demolishing Vilaznia 4-0 in the playoff final, and they also topped the regular season table. In the first leg of this tie against Breidablik they outshot their Icelandic visitors 13-3, hit the woodwork and had more shots on target. They did however have to wait until stoppage time to score their winner in a 1-0 success.

Egnatia have lost just three of their last 11 on the road, and given Breidablik's recent home form, I can't see how the Icelandic team's price of 1.84/5 to win this game is justified. I'll lay the hosts.

Lay Breidablik 

