Euro 2025

Norway v Italy: Club experience can see Norway reach final four

Norway face Italy in the first Euro 2025 knockout game
The first Euro 2025 quarter-final takes place on Wednesday night

The Euro 2025 knockout phase begins on Wednesday, and Kevin Hatchard has a betting tip for us from Norway against Italy.

Norway v Italy
Wednesday 16 July, 20:00
Live on BBC One

Are Norway finally making the most of their talent?

In my tournament preview, I was pro-Norway, backing them to win Group A and suggesting they were a decent outside bet in the Euro 2025 Winner market. While the market is still treating Gemma Grainger's side as serious outsiders, they are just one win away from the semi-finals, and this is a squad that has plenty of talent and experience.

While Norway are yet to deliver a complete performance across their three wins, the level of talent is undeniable. Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum scored twice in the 4-3 win over Iceland and was the country's top scorer in qualifying. Chelsea's Guro Reiten has won six WSL titles and earned over 100 caps, while striker Ada Hegerberg is a former Ballon d'Or winner. Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen is hugely entertaining when in full flow, and forced a late winner against Finland.

To highlight the strength in depth Norway can call upon, 20-year-old Brann midfielder Signe Gaupset scored two excellent goals in a rotated team against Iceland. Talented players like Manchester United duo Celin Bizet and Elisabeth Terland are likely to be kept in reserve.

Defender Marit Lund is suspended after her red card against Iceland. The likes of Hansen, Reiten and Hegerberg will all return, along with Thea Bjelde and Ingrid Engen.

Italy must show they are ready for the next step

There's been plenty of buzz about Italy going into this tournament, but they are yet to show what they are capable of. A deserved 1-0 win over Belgium was followed by a ragged 1-1 draw with Portugal, and although they led early on against tournament favourites Spain, they ultimately fell to a 3-1 defeat.

Italy have reached quarter-finals before in major tournaments. They got to the last eight in the 1991 and 2019 World Cups, while at the Euros they were quarter-finalists in 2009 and 2013. In 1993 and 1997 the Azzurre were beaten finalists.

However, as European football has grown in strength and depth, Italy have found it harder to compete. No Italian side made it out of the group stage of the Champions League last season, with Roma and Juventus falling short. At international level, Italy didn't make it out of the group at Euro 2017, Euro 2022 or the 2023 World Cup.

Italy have at least made progress under coach Andrea Soncin. They beat Denmark and drew with Sweden in the Nations League, and in qualifying for this tournament they twice drew with Norway and took four points off the Dutch across two meetings.

After shuffling his pack against Spain, Soncin is likely to restore veteran striker Cristiana Girelli to his attack. Girelli scored a wonderful goal against Portugal, the 35-year-old's 54th international strike.

Norway can defy outsiders' tag

Norway haven't perhaps been as solid as their 100% record in the group stage suggests, but they deserve more love than they are getting from the market here. We can back them to qualify at a generous 2.111/10, which includes extra time or a potential penalty shootout victory.

Player for player, Norway have the calibre to progress, with several options in midfield and attack who can change a game in an instant. Italy have developed into a fine unit under Soncin, and their results in the last two years make them worthy of respect, but I don't believe they've consistently shown us that quality at this tournament.

Norway have players at club level who are stone-cold killers when it comes to the biggest games (Graham Hansen and Hegerberg have won nine Champions Leagues between them), whereas Italy simply don't have that breadth of experience.

Recommended Bet

Back Norway to qualify v Italy

EXC2.1

Now read our Bets of the Day here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Liverpool reject Bayern bid for Diaz

  • Editor
General view of Anfield from above, home of Premier League champions Liverpool
Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: Goals all round in the Champions League

  • Paul Robinson
Champions League Trophy
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Man Utd Transfer News: Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho latest as 'Bomb Squad' five told to leave

  • Paul Higham
A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium with dark clouds above as transfer plans are revealed

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd Transfer News: Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho latest as 'Bomb Squad' five told to leave

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Visitors can melt the ice

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2025: Italy, England, Spain and France backed to reach the semis

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v PSG: Back Blues' stars to create 13/2 Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Final Tips: Back 11/4 Bet Builder with shrewd Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shots angle

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman