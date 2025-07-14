Football Bet of the Day: Back Mjallby to shine in Sirius
Mjallby could sink Sirius in Sweden this evening, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Mjallby won 10/13 home and away
-
Sirius lost 4/6 home and away
-
Back Mjallby to take the points
Sirius v Mjallby
Monday 18:00
Our stint finishes in Sweden this evening, when Allsvenskan leaders Mjallby pay a visit to struggling Sirius. We're backing the visitors to come away with all three points.
Home and away, Mjallby have won 10 of their last 13 league games. On the road, they are W5-D2-L1 overall. They have the league's best away record on the back of striking 16 times across those eight outings.
Sirius must overcome not only Mjallby's excellent recent form. They must also wrestle with the fact Mjallby have won five of their last six Allsvenskan meetings. This term, Sirius have lost half of their first six home games, and they've not yet played anyone as potent as today's visitors. We'll back Mjallby to make it four home defeats in seven for the hosts.
Now read the latest on the Premier League Relegation market here!
Recommended bets
