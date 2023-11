Gladbach blowing leads and leaking goals

Wolfsburg have conceded at least twice in last four

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Wolfsburg

Friday 10 November, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

A tough week became a bit tougher last night in Finland, as Eintracht Frankfurt won at HJK but the in-form Omar Marmoush failed to keep his scoring run going. We've taken a few punches, but we'll keep going.

We'll spend Friday night taking in a game from the German Bundesliga, because Wolfsburg are visiting Borussia Mönchengladbach, and neither team looks defensively solid.

It's been a tumultuous time for Gladbach, who have started the last four seasons with a different coach at the helm. Marco Rose's defection to Borussia Dortmund sparked the instability, and since then Adi Hutter and Daniel Farke have lasted a single season each. Now former Bayer Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane has the reins, but he took over a squad that had a big talent drain in the summer.

Marcus Thuram, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl and Ramy Bensebaini all left, and keeper Yann Sommer went to Bayern six months before that. Poor planning at the executive level means the Foals are now trying to build a top-half team with a mix of unproven young players and more experienced performers whose careers haven't quite hit the heights that were once expected, and the result has been the collection of ten points from the first ten games.

A glut of injuries haven't helped. Keeper and captain Jonas Omlin and Japanese centre-back Ko Itakura have both had surgery, while American striker Jordan will miss tonight's game with injury. Hannes Wolf and Yvandro Borges are also on the sidelines.

Wolfsburg fell short of European qualification on the final day of last season, and although Niko Kovac hasn't quite found the magic formula this term, he has a strong squad at his disposal. Keeper Koen Casteels is one of the best custodians in Germany, attacking full-back Joakim Maehle has made an immediate impact, there are plenty of options in midfield, and Danish striker Jonas Wind is having a superb season.

Gladbach's only home win in the league has been against newly-promoted Heidenheim, and they have only won twice in their first ten league matches. Last weekend they blew a 3-1 lead at Freiburg, eventually having to settle for a 3-3 draw. That means Gladbach's last six competitive games have featured at least three goals.

Wolfsburg are also leaking plenty of goals, and seven of their ten league games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, including the last four. Their defensive strength will be further lowered by the absence of centre-back Maxence Lacroix, who is suspended after a red card against Werder Bremen.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 2.5 Goals and Jonas Wind to have a shot on target at 1.8810/11. Wind has had at least one effort on target in seven of his ten league games this term, and has scored eight Bundesliga goals.