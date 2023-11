Eagles won reverse fixture 6-0

HJK leaking plenty of goals

HJK v Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday 09 November, 17:45

Live on TNT Sports Extra

Union Berlin battened down the hatches last night and finally ended their 12-match losing streak, as they drew 1-1 at Napoli to record their first ever point in the Champions League. All very good for them, but not for us, as we had backed the hosts to win. It's the second day in a row we've landed 2/3 legs of a Bet Builder, but we press on.

We're off on a rare jaunt to Finland, and the capital no less, as HJK face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The reverse fixture ended 6-0 to Eintracht, and I'm backing an in-form goal-getter to find the net at odds-against.

Egyptian-Canadian striker Omar Marmoush was a promising young player in the Bundesliga for quite some time, but now he feels like a bona fide performer at the top level. The former Wolfsburg and Stuttgart striker has 10 goals in all competitions this term, and he has banged in six goals across his last five appearances, including a brace in the weekend's 3-0 victory at Union Berlin.

Frankfurt have to take this game seriously, as their defeat in Greece against PAOK means they are far from guaranteed to take top spot in the group, which would fast-track Die Adler to the last 16. With underperforming striker Jessic Ngankam left at home, and Lucas Alario not even registered for the Europa Conference League, it seems likely that Marmoush will start here.

Egyptian international Marmoush has already scored three times in the UECL this term, and it's a pleasant surprise to see him priced at 11/102.08 to find the net here.

HJK were torn to shreds in Frankfurt, and they have lost their last three games in all competitions, conceding 11 goals in the process. Their only point so far was from a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen, and they were beaten 3-2 at home by PAOK.

If Marmoush doesn't start, the back-up bet is to back Frankfurt to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners on the Bet Builder at 2.1411/10.